A recall petition for one of two Pere Marquette Township officials was approved to move forward Friday morning.
The effort to try to remove Supervisor Jerry Bleau failed during a hearing at the Mason County Courthouse, but one of the two petitions against Treasurer Karie Bleau was approved by the Mason County Election Commission.
“We will diligently challenge the remaining unprecedented recall petition as it, too, lacks clarity and factual basis,” Jerry and Karie Bleau stated in a email to the Daily News. “Election law mandates that the form be properly completed, and we believe in the current written word of law and will seek to have the law upheld as written and not by opinion or factual fabrication. An elected official can only be recalled based upon their conduct in office.”
The recall clarity hearings of the commission were called after P.M. Township resident Tim Iteen filed two recall petitions for each of the Bleaus. The initial recall petitions were filed Jan. 5 with the subsequent petitions filed Jan. 10.
The election commission is composed of Mason County Probate Judge Jeff Nellis, Treasurer Andrew Kmetz and Clerk Cheryl Kelly. Nellis chaired the commission.
Iteen said Friday’s hearing was learning experience for everyone involved.
He indicated that another attempt will be made to recall Jerry Bleau. He said he doesn’t plan to appeal the decisions regarding the three failed petitions, but he does plan to resubmit.
“Now that I understand the whole process, you need to be more specific,” Iteen said after the hearing. “I wasn’t specific enough. They give you three lines to write everything. With everything going on, you couldn’t fit it on all three lines.
“I guess what I will have to do is, I will have to file a petition for each reason. … We’re going to be doing it again. We’re going to wait for the appeal for (Karie Bleau).”
He added, “I’m going to do redo another with more explicit directions now that I know where we’re going with it.”
The first of two of Iteen’s petitions against Karie Bleau was denied on the recommendation of Iteen, agreeing that the language was vague. However, the second was approved 3-0 by the commission. That petition cited the $20,000 in unbilled water and sewer expenses after an error was discovered during the auditing process.
Karie Bleau said she plans to appeal the decision.
Before the decision, Karie Bleau and the commission had a back-and-forth discussion as to whether she should be a subject of the recall for responsibilities that are not statutory. She is the township treasured by election, but she’s the water and sewer administrator by appointment.
“All of our appointments as elected officials are given to us by a board of peers,” Kelly said. “Whether we get reimbursed for them or not, they are part of the duties that we are assigned to us to do. If you accepted them when you took the position, this job description would fall under your purview.”
“When I became treasurer, I took the job as treasurer. And then there was an additional question of would I be the water and sewer administrator,” Karie Bleau said in reply. “Would I be the campground administrator? Would I sit on the planning commission? The answer to that is yes, I have chosen take those separate appointments.”
Kelly said she is the clerk of the county and to circuit court, but she is also tasked with overseeing six other budgets for the county. Her thought was those responsibilities were are also subject under the conduct clause in the law. Karie Bleau disagreed.
“It has nothing to do with what I do as treasurer, statutorily,” she said.
Nellis initially said he was leaning toward voting no because of those duties, but discussion of the statute changed his mind. After reading the statute, Nellis said the law states an official can be recalled for conduct in office.
“I think the issue is whether or not, as a treasurer, she is also acting as an elected official and in that capacity as treasurer in this other position,” he said. “She got the other position because she’s treasurer, and she’s still the treasurer. … The interpretation makes all the difference in the world.”
“How are you going to recall me as the water and sewer administrator?” Karie Bleau said in reply. “I wasn’t elected as the water and sewer administrator.”
“And that’s a valid point,” Nellis said.
Kmetz reviewed the statute and said that the conduct in question didn’t appear to be limited to strictly the capacity of the elected position.
“In other words, could you be recalled for something that you did on your spare time?” Nellis said. “You’re the treasurer, but you get convicted of drunk driving three times, as an example. You’re not drinking and driving in the official capacity or to do your job as a treasurer. But … would it make a difference in the statute?”
Kmetz said duties are appointed to officials, but the public has the same expectation to fulfill duties whether they are statutory or appointed.
“They expect us to do that,” he said.
On the first petition against Jerry Bleau, the commission voted 2-1 with Kelly dissenting to reject the petition. The second petition was voted down by a 3-0 decision.
“Phrases like ‘gross lack of leadership,’ ‘demonstrated unethical business practices,’ ‘repeatedly abuses his power,’ those are all opinions and not stated facts,” Nellis said before the vote. “In this hearing, a lot of different things were presented that were not on the petition. Our job is incredibly specific: What does the petition say and is it clear and factual? That’s all we can deal with.
“Those phrases, which I repeated, are opinions and not facts.”
Iteen cited several factors in regard to his petition. Jerry Bleau countered, though, that much of what Iteen was raising was inaccurate and untrue.
Both Bleaus cited a 2012 Michigan Supreme Court decision, Stand Up for Democracy vs. Secretary of State and Board of State Canvassers, in arguing against approving the petitions. They each said there were grammatical errors, and that Iteen filed the petitions without calling the township by its proper name, Pere Marquette Charter Township.
The Bleaus thanked their supporters in their statement.
“Our public service has been appreciated by the community for the past few years and the outpouring of support has been phenomenal. Thank you to all of the residents who came out to show their support today, for their letters and phone calls of encouragement,” they stated. “We have never let you down as your elected officials and will not lay down your right to lawfully represented government.”
But they also took issue with Iteen.
“We are saddened that a member of the community who has never voted or participated in the democratic process of our elections decided to place the heavy burden and cost of a recall upon the taxpayers of Pere Marquette Charter Township who do vote,” they stated. “Waiting for the next election would have been the wise and prudent course for his first action — voting, however, is a right that Mr. Iteen has elected not to participate in yet in Pere Marquette Charter Township.
“We cannot undo the actions of Mr. Iteen, or the costs that will surely follow. We can only protect the community and our reputation from his actions the best we can. And we will.”
The township confirmed with the Daily News that, according to its records, Iteen became a registered voter in 2011 but has no voting history with it.