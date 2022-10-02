A handful of individuals were scattered on the lawn in front of the Mason County Courthouse Saturday afternoon, seeking to rally people to vote against Proposal 3 in the Nov. 8 general election.
The rally — organized by Right to Life Area Director Dee Bennette — came together in less than a week. Bennette said securing a location for the rally proved to be something that was the tough part for the organizers.
“This coalition against Proposal 3 had Oct. 1 as a ‘go day’ for months,” Bennette said. “We have this day in mind, and we had a lot of roadblocks (such as) our signs weren’t coming in (on time). We finally got some, and we have our materials.
“We’re just hoping to get the word out.”
Proposal 3, if passed, would amend the state constitution to establish reproductive rights, including the right to make decision regarding pregnancies and abortion. The state may regulate abortions in some cases, and the state would not be allowed to prosecute people for exercising those rights.
Not only was there the rally Saturday afternoon, but information for canvassing for votes in the area was also available. In late September, an opponent to Proposal 3 was allegedly shot by a homeowner in Ionia County. A Odessa Township man was charged last Friday on felonious assault and reckless discharge of a firearm causing injury.
“I think it scared a few people,” Bennette said of the incident’s effect on locals who may be considering canvassing. “My feeling is it didn’t put any fear into me, and I’m 78. I guess if God wants me to go that way, I’m OK.
“Trying to save babies and women and children…,” she said. “This proposal just goes too far. If this passes, we as a state will never be able to touch anything that has to do with reproductive freedom. This will take away parental rights.”
Regulations in place for abortion clinics, Bennette said, requires safety for those.
“There’s regulations on veterinary clinics. Abortion clinics won’t have that. Anybody can perform an abortion with this law, and it’s legal,” she said. “They’re using the rape and incest, but no where in the world do they have the death penalty for the rapists, but they want it for the child.
“I get it. I get that women, most women who have abortions don’t want them. They don’t choose it. They get backed up against a wall and feel that’s their only choice.”
Overall, Bennette said she was pleased with the turnout as horns honked as drivers went by.
“Hopefully, people will see that there’s more to Proposal 3 than what they’re hearing on the media,” she said. “I’m happy. I didn’t know what to expect. I’m happy.”
Bennette had some personal things she would have loved to be able to do instead on Saturday.
“(But) I have to do something. We can’t roll over,” she said.