Pentwater Public School failed to pass both of its proposed bond packages during Tuesday’s general election, giving the school district its second and third failed bond attempts in the past year.
The district had two bond proposals on the ballot: Proposal 1, which sought a 2.42-mill increase to generate $10,725,000 for renovating facilities and constructing the track; and Proposal 2, which sought a 1.99-mill increase to generate $6,350,000 to fund the construction of a new gymnasium and multi-purpose facility.
According to unofficial results from the offices of the Oceana County and Mason County clerks, the district’s two bond proposals were struck down decisively by voters, most of whom are in Oceana County’s Pentwater and Weare townships.
Proposal 1 was shut out with 254 voters opposing it and 156 supporting it across the two counties.
Proposal 2 fared even less well, with 281 no votes to 128 yes votes in the two counties.
The school district opted to split the bond into two packages to give people more options after a $23 million bond request was shut down two-to-one by voters in 2021, Pentwater Superintendent Scott Karaptian previously told the Daily News.
Of Tuesday’s decision, Karaptian said the school district is “obviously a bit disheartened” to see two more bond attempts not garner support from a majority of voters.
He said the idea was to take lessons learned from the 2021 bond and apply them to the pair of proposals on the Nov. 8 ballot.
“We thought we heard our community members after the first election stating that they would be willing to support the renovation and upkeep of the existing building, so that was one of the options we gave them, but it still was not supported,” Karaptian stated in a message to the Daily News. “However with this being said, we did see an increase in support from 33% to 43% on this proposal from the last one.”
Karaptian said Pentwater plans to keep plugging away at getting a bond package passed, noting that Tuesday’s results indicate that the district is making headway in gathering more support.
“The next time around we need to convince just over a 100 voters who did not support it this time to support our schools on the next proposal, which is yet to be determined,” he stated. “As for next steps, we will be talking to our school board, staff and community to see how we should proceed from here.”
Karaptian said he’s proud of students, staff members and the community, and thankful to those who did turn out to support the proposals.
“I do really want to make it clear that I am so appreciative and want to thank all of those who did support Pentwater Public Schools with their yes votes and ask that they continue to support our school and encourage others to do the same,” he said. “It is so important that we continue to cultivate and create a strong relationship between schools and community, which is so vital to the prosperity and life of not just the Pentwater community, but to any community.”