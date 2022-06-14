BALDWIN — Chad Pierce works full-time and enjoys life with his family full-time, but he’s carving out time to also run in the new 101st State House District race.
It took a bit of a realization on his part, though, to add the work of running in a state legislature race.
“I’ve been complaining about our candidates for close to a decade now. It just seemed to be getting worse and worse,” Pierce said Saturday in Baldwin. “I realized I was complaining, but I wasn’t doing anything about it. At what point do you take action? I realized this is the point to take action as we have the polarization get worse and worse.”
Pierce, a workforce manager in data analytics from Newaygo with a wife and 6-year-old daughter, is running against three others in the Aug. 6 primary: Joseph Fox of Fremont, Diane Schindlbeck of White Cloud and Kelly Smith of White Cloud. Of the four, one will face Democrat Amanda Siggins of Cadillac in the November election.
The new 101st State House district includes the four eastern townships of Mason County — Meade, Sheridan, Branch and Logan townships. It also includes Colfax and Leavitt townships in Oceana County, all of Newaygo County, the western three-quarters of Lake County and the southern three-quarters of Wexford County.
From Pierce’s standpoint, he believes there needs to be more moderation and a pragmatic approach to governing — much more so than there is now. He said there are examples of a pragmatic approach working rather than sticking to ideology.
“It’s not one-size-fits-all. You can look at breweries and we’ve done with that, and you can see it’s from rolling back regulations,” Pierce said. “The cannabis industry is huge in Michigan now, and that’s because we’ve started to roll back regulations.”
Even with rolling back regulations, Pierce said that may not be the solution to every problem.
“There’s an awful lot of policies where you go, this is a great idea, and then once you start to look at the trickle-down effects. People out in Lake County and Newaygo County have an out-sized burden with it,” he said.
Pierce cited work by current 102nd State Rep. Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in solving the broadband issues in rural areas such as the new 101st District.
“That’s government working. That’s the definition of government working,” he said.
Getting high-speed internet access throughout the state is critical, he said.
“With the shift to work-from-home, we’re looking at a very, very new reality. If you look at employers in the area, they’re not competing with other employers in the area,” Pierce said. “They’re competing nation-wide.”
Pierce believes much of what ills the state can be done via the market, not through the government. However, he believed the attitude of “not in my backyard” needs to go by the wayside. That can be accomplished by some sharing. He used solar and wind farms as examples.”
“Let’s start talking about, hey, if we’re going to put a solar or wind farm in your location, you’re going to be entitled to a percentage of that power if you live within X-radius. Now, we’ve solved the whole property values will go down,” he said. “If you say, oh, by the way, your house comes with X-kilowatt hours per month of power, you’ve completely changed the paradigm.”
It’s that kind of idea that Pierce wants to see government take, especially in light of the government’s track record in tackling issues.
“Because they’re outside of the box, they don’t get much play. Honestly, we’ve tried most of the stuff in the box, and we’ve found it’s not working all that well,” he said.
Tackling issues, he says, should be by focusing on what works and what doesn’t, and doing it in a manner through less rhetoric and more discussion.
“We really need to change the dialogue. It’s not enough to say oh well I disagree with this police because it is socialist. Technically, if you talk to someone who is a true libertarian, they’ll to you roads and police stations are socialism as well,” he said, adding later, “(We need to) figure out benchmarks and re-evaluate those policies those policies on a regular basis, which I don’t think we do a very good job of.”
Pierce recognizes he takes a moderate stand on a variety of issues, and he’s received some pushback on that. He doesn’t believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump, and he believes abortion can be limited threw incremental changes.
“Let’s say we set the goal of we want to reduce the abortion rate. That’s the baseline. Everybody’s happy if they’re less. If we get the healthcare in place, if we get contraceptive care in place, let’s take a look at that and see where we’re at,” Pierce said. “Are we in a different place than we were before? If we’re not, well then that didn’t work. We need to redeploy those funds in an effective fashion. If it did work, let’s take a look at it and see what’s driving those and move that piece back.
“That’s a tougher pill to swallow when you have strong feelings on one thing or another because it’s not as far as you like to go. But small steps are better than no steps. If we start down that path, it can tell us how we’ve done. I don’t think we’ve done a good job of getting down that path, yet.”
As a general rule, he’s against broad bans on anything. He believes bans lead to two sides entrenching themselves against the other.
“The problem when you go all the way over to this aggressive standpoint, you lost this huge chunk of people of support and you’re not representing any of those views because you’ve got all the way over to one of the extremes,” Pierce said.
That winds himself back to having dialogue between sides of an issue.
“There’s a path back to being respectful and being cordial. That doesn’t mean sacrificing views. That doesn’t mean sacrificing passion for a particular issue,” Pierce said. “It means having some empathy for the person on the other side of that position.
“We need to change the tones of our conversations. We need to go back to a policy evaluation as opposed a battle of ideology.”