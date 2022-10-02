Dozens rallied and marched in support of women’s reproductive rights and the passage of Proposal 3 on the Nov. 8 ballot Saturday afternoon in Ludington.
Northwest Michigan for Reproductive Freedom hosted its rally at Rotary Park with music, speeches and a march and protest. Reproductive health information, voter registration information and more were available.
Proposal 3, if passed, would amend the state constitution to establish reproductive rights, including the right to make decision regarding pregnancies and abortion. The state may regulate abortions in some cases, and the state would not be allowed to prosecute people for exercising those rights.
Several Democratic candidates running office spoke, and what drew quiet attention were the stories relayed by guest speakers. Claire Rizer of Chicago was the keynote speaker for the afternoon. Before relating her story, she forewarned the audience that what she was about to say might make them angry.
She had a boyfriend at age 12 and eventually was on a birth control shot.
“I felt so guilty, and I wasn’t even sure why,” Rizer said. “It was just medicine, right? My boyfriend was thrilled. I thought it was because he knew how much pain I was in and this could be my chance to feel better, and I think it was part of it. I truly think that he cared.
“My best friend was tender with me. She stroked my head and let me lay down while I rubbed my sore arm. She was happy for me and knew that it was right.”
She said she eventually lost her virginity to her boyfriend, but the couple had a pregnancy scare. She took an at-home test, but at a restaurant bathroom. She said the first was inconclusive.
“My stomach did a flip, and the smell of Mexican food from outside the bathroom made me feel nauseous. I figured I did something wrong or the test was defective.”
She took the second test, and it was negative, she said. While awaiting the test, she said she thought of the Planned Parenthood office next door to the restaurant if the test were positive so she might get some help. After feeling relief, she cried.
When she went back to the table with her boyfriend, he asked how the test went — without looking up from his phone, she said.
“I didn’t even know to answer. My hands were clammy and shaky, and my eyes were swollen with tears and my chest still tight from the fear my body withheld,” she said.
She’s not in the relationship with the boy — but stayed in it for four more years — but has since grown, she said.
“I am safe now. I am happy. I am whole. I am loved, and I know how to love deeply. I am cherished, respected and treated as a human being,” Rizer said.
However, from “The Handmaid’s Tale” to coat hangers, she said those things and more cause her to continue to keep fighting for reproductive rights.
After more remarks, many in the group marched from Rotary Park to in front of the Ludington Library where they stopped and chanted. The group — after about 20-30 minutes — marched back to Rotary Park.