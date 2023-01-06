Two hearings of the Mason County Election Commission were called for Friday, Jan. 20, to determine the clarity and facts behind two potential recall petitions, one each for Pere Marquette Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau and P.M. Township Treasurer Karie Bleau.
The petition was filed Thursday afternoon in the Mason County clerk’s office by township resident Tim Iteen. The township officials were notified Friday. The election commission — composed of Probate Judge Jeff Nellis, Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly and Mason County Treasurer Andrew Kmetz — will meet at 9 a.m. to discuss the petition concerning Jerry Bleau followed by a 9:30 meeting to do the same for the petition concerning Karie Bleau.
The meeting will be in the commissioners room of the Mason County Courthouse, 304 E. Ludington Ave.
“Gerald Bleau has shown a gross lack of leadership, demonstrated unethical business practices, repeatedly abuses his power and continues to put the township in a vulnerable state of liability,” the petition states in regard to the township supervisor.
“Karie Bleau has shown concerning accounting practices and she creates a toxic working relationship that cost the township contracted vendors and campground visitors,” the petition states in regard to the township treasurer.
Both township officials were elected in 2020.
Karie Bleau said Friday afternoon that she was still trying to understand the allegations contained in the filing.
“I’m going to defend it. The language that was submitted was pretty vague,” she said.
With regard to accounting practices, she disputed the assessments of the township’s former auditor made on Dec. 17. And, she wasn’t sure what was meant by the working relationship that affected vendors and campground visitors.
“I’m going to defend this because it’s the process,” she said. “If it goes before the voters, I’ll accept whatever they decide. I’m going to see the process through.”
Jerry Bleau said the process was new for him, and he understands that citizens have a voice. However, he said he’s been very open about his work for and with the township.
“I’m an open book. I don’t shy away from controversy,” he said. “I try to do the right thing for Pere Marquette Township. I came here to be a building inspector. I’m going to continue to do good for this community and continue to represent the majority of this community.
“This is not going to get me down. I’m going to fight the language. I think it is speculation. I think it is merely opinion, and I don’t think any of this is fact.”
Jerry Bleau believed some of the causes for the petition to be filed was because of his work in cleaning up what is deemed blight at Pallet Recycling. He also believed his work to keep township employees accountable is a factor, too.
“People don’t like change,” he said. “I believe every employee should do what I do. When they don’t do their job, I’ll call them out on it. Citizens who pay taxes here expect that high level of service. That creates controversy.
“I’m not afraid of being in that controversy when it’s the right thing to do.”
The Daily News attempted to contact Iteen, but was not able to reach him for comment by presstime.
If either Karie or Jerry Bleau decide to resign from office, the vacancies will be filled according to law and the recall will not take place.
The last time the county’s election commission to decide on recall petition language was November 2003 when Joseph Jaber attempted to recall Free Soil school board members Edward Rybicki, Michael Kovach, Sandra Rybicki, Harold Dufon and Michael Sue Sams. The commission denied the recall.
If a recall election takes place, it is believed it would be the first ever in Mason County.
PROCESS, TIMELINES
Whatever the results of the Jan. 20 hearing are, there is a 10-day period where an appeal can be filed. If an appeal is filed, the recall petitions cannot be circulated for signatures. The appeal, if filed, would be heard in 51st Circuit Court, according to a document titled “Recall of Elected Local Officials,” published by the Michigan Bureau of Elections in July 2021. The circulation for signatures could not take place until the circuit court makes a decision or 40 days after the appeal was filed, whichever is sooner.
Those who sign the petition must not only sign the form, but also include their address and date they signed it. According to the bureau’s policies, the number of signatures to trigger a recall election is 25% of the votes cast in the voting district for all candidates for governor. Kelly said the number of signatures needed in Pere Marquette Township is 343, and can only be township residents.
The circulators of the petition will need more than 343 signatures, and once the language is approved by either the election commission or the courts, the petitions will need to be filed within 180 days of the approval. The signatures are then checked twice, a challenge process takes place and final review of the signatures is completed within 35 days.
RECALL ELECTION
Should there be a recall election, the public officials who were the target of the recall are automatically listed as candidates for the positions they currently have. Those officials, though, have 10 days from the filing of the recall petition to withdraw from the election.
Both Bleaus are Republicans, and if they withdraw from the election but still work as officials with the township, the Mason County Republican Party will nominate a candidate for each of their offices.
If the recall election is called, the other political parties’ executive committee can nominate candidates by 5 p.m. on the 10th day following the call for election. Candidates who run without a political party affiliation can file a petition with at least one signature by 5 p.m. on the 10th day following the call for election.
The costs of the election will be paid for by the township.