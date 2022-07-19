HART — Ryan “Logik” Roberts says he’s running for state representative for those like himself and after a whole lot of encouragement.
Roberts said he’s followed politics for much of his life.
“A lot of people had been encouraging me to run for office. I’ve been studying the geo-political scene worldwide and nationwide for half my life. Just been watching what’s been going on, speaking up and trying to wake people up to the corruption and a lot of the things going on in society,” Roberts said Monday afternoon in Hart.
Roberts is one of three Republican candidates running for the 102nd State House district. He is running against Andrew Sebolt and Curt VanderWall in the Aug. 2 primary. The winner of the primary will face Democrat Brian Hosticka of Whitehall in the November general election.
Roberts declared that he would be running for office last fall and had to re-file after redistricting.
The new 102nd district includes parts of Manistee, Mason, Oceana and Muskegon counties. In Mason County, it is everything except the four eastern townships. In Oceana County, the district includes everything except Colfax and Leavitt townships. The portion of Manistee County included in the district is Manistee, Brown, Stronach and Filer townships and the City of Manistee. Parts of Muskegon County included are White River, Montague, Whitehall, Holton, Cedar Creek and part of Dalton townships with the cities of Whitehall and Montague.
“I’ve never anticipated to run for office. I’ve been nominated several times in my life. People can see the right characteristics and qualities in me,” Roberts said.
The 2003 Baldwin High School graduate works for a food processor, and he’s never campaigned for office. He’s married to his wife, Ruth, with seven children. The couple brought six children from previous relationships and share a child.
Roberts, with three years of sobriety, said once he was able to become sober, he also became more clear-minded about the world, too. And, he wanted to do more.
“You are part of an awakening. It’s not just you are waking up. People all over waking up and being involved. It’s just nice being a part of it,” he said.
Roberts said he, and many others, are concerned about the schools, from what is being taught children to the children’s safety.
“I have children in Mason County and here in Oceana County, and making sure they’re safe and their education is strong and is what’s necessary is very important,” he said. “The curriculums have been infiltrated and have been taken over. A lot of parents are very concerned about that.”
Should Roberts be elected, he said he would work to gather people from across the district to get their input. He said he’s been able to reach out to people of all sorts of backgrounds so far on the campaign.
“I like to get out and meet everybody from different walks of life, from all different political spectrums, all different religious spectrums or beliefs,” he said.
Roberts also hopes voters can look past the party he’s running within.
“I couldn’t care about the title, I care about the person,” he said. “Don’t think, don’t assume all this stuff because I’m a Republican. Forget about that. Let’s focus on what we can agree on and let’s meet on where we disagree.”
Running as a Republican, Roberts said he’s taking some good-natured teasing from his family, too.
“The majority of my family are Democrats, and they think I’m crazy. But the majority of them, they don’t pay attention to politics. They catch it at a restaurant or on their way to work. They listen to the mainstream stations. They try to pay attention, but they’re watching the wrong stuff… I embrace it.”
Roberts would like to root out places where he believes corruption is happening, from the local level to the state and beyond. And he plans to fight that corruption.
“I feel like, win or lose, there is no losing because we’re winning as we continue to unite and grow and fight back.”
As for his nickname, Logik, it’s something he’s integrated into his campaign. It’s also something that simply fits him as a person and has done so for more than a decade.
“I used to do gospel rap music, like 15 years ago. That was my rapper alias, like my rap name or whatever. I prayed for a name one day, and out of my sleep, I’m like Logik. I’ve just been using it for the past 12, 13 years,” he said. “Everybody tells me it fits you perfectly. It just fits.”