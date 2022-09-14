Terry Sabo is attempting to take another big step in his political career as he is running for the new 32nd State Senate District.
Sabo, a Democrat, is running against Republican Jon Bumstead in the Nov. 8 election. Sabo is the current 92nd State House Representative, having served three terms already in the state house.
Recently, he spoke about internet service, the state parks, the ports along Lake Michigan’s shore and housing.
Sabo said bringing high-speed internet to everyone within the state and district is critical. He described the stories he learned of parents taking their children to locations around the area where wireless internet was available so the kids could learn during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To me, that’s a travesty that we’re doing to our young people and their education. We’ve got to do better, and we will do better. We will find ways to make this happen,” Sabo said.
With the advent of tele-health, too, making progress on highspeed internet is critical.
Sabo served in the U.S. Air Force as a security policeman and then went on to be a firefighter and police officer in Muskegon Heights. He previously was a county commissioner and he currently is a state representative. He was raised in Ravenna, and he keeps a close on agricultural issues.
“It’s a lot of work, but we have to make sure it’s a friendly atmosphere for them to do the work that they do to run their farms so they can be providing product for us at the local grocery stores and what-not,” Sabo said. “I think for me, there is a big emphasis on paying attention to what farmers need so they can conduct their business. We’ve been doing that.”
As a part of the 92nd house district, Sabo has represented Fruitland, Laketon and Muskegon and Whitehall townships along with the cities of North Muskegon, Muskegon and Muskegon Heights. It includes the port in Muskegon, and should he be elected, he’ll be representing several ports along the Lake Michigan shoreline, from Frankfort to Muskegon.
“There’s port activity going up the coast line whether that be for commercial or recreational. It’s a big part of our economy no matter how you look at it,” Sabo said. “That’s something I think I could easily translate, not only from Muskegon but to all of the other ports in this district.”
The new 32nd State Senate District, which includes all of Mason, Oceana and Benzie counties with parts of Manistee and Muskegon counties, is expected to be very competitive in the fall. Sabo said the race is similar to the a past one he ran as a Muskegon County commissioner.
“I don’t think you can do enough to make sure that the voters know exactly who you are. That’s why I do a lot of door-to-door. Myself individually and making sure that people can put a face to the name and know who I am as a person, not as a Democrat or as a Republican,” Sabo said. “I think it’s important that people know you as a person. It’s been quite an experience. I really enjoy doing the doors because and the interaction of the people and allows me to connect a lot of dots.”
Along with the ports, the district contains many of the major state parks in the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ system. Sabo said the parks system needs to be very good.
“People in Michigan are starting to flock back to those types of entertainment venues such as state parks where they can actually explore outside, taking part in what I think is one of our better resources is our natural resources,” Sabo said. “We really have to focus on making sure our facilities are top-notch and making sure they are properly funded so we can keep this going for not only our generation but for generations to come.”
With the women’s reproductive rights ballot initiative before voters on Nov. 8, Sabo would like to see the measure pass. And, he believes the initiative makes the race for the 32nd more visible.
“I very much in favor that females have the right to their healthcare decisions and the healthcare decisions between themselves and their doctor,” he said.
Housing is an issue throughout this region of the state, and seemingly especially acute in Mason County. Sabo said he’s working with a package of bills to help alleviate some of the issues.
{p class=”p1”}”I am part of a bipartisan bill package right now that has worked through the senate already and it’s in the house side where it incentivizes builders and contractors to do housing renovations. And there’s other things that’s part of that bill package,” Sabo said. “It’s all set with the idea that we need to improve our housing stock.
{p class=”p1”}”Just as an example, my son is in his early 20s and he wants to go and buy a house. The housing that he can afford is just not there. Some of them are there, but the quality is not there for the price, and that’s a problem. When people can’t find a place to live, it affects so many parts our society.”
{p class=”p1”}High prices at the fuel pump as well as nearly every other sector is limiting the distance each dollar can go when it’s spent. Sabo said the state’s tax code needs to be examined to see if tax breaks can be implemented to alleviate the pain on people.
“That’s why I voted for several fo the different tax breaks put before me in the state house over the course of the last several months. We need to put or keep the money in people’s pockets here at home,” Sabo said.