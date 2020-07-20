John “Jack” Schulke is running for Mason County Surveyor, a position he once held from 2013 until 2017 when current surveyor Rex Pope defeated him in the Republican primary in August 2016.
Four years later, Schulke is back running for the position, and he has competition from James Nordlund Sr. Each is running as a Republican with the county-wide primary election taking place Aug. 4.
“I want to be like Grover Cleveland,” Schulke said, referring to the 22nd and 24th president of the United States. “He won an election, lost his next election, then won an election again. That’s the only president that did that.”
Schulke is a lifelong resident of Mason County, and he’s married with two grown sons. He is the owner of Schulke Surveying, and he’s been surveying for 37 years. He earned his degree in surveying from Ferris State University.
One of the key tasks for the county surveyor is to keep the corners of property lines established to the original survey from the 1800s when it was done.
“There’s some corners where history was missed,” he said. “It was ignored. And it wasn’t just this past (surveyor). It was other ones that were there previously. I did correct some of them (when I was surveyor).
“These corners, they were done by the United States government in the land office survey. All of the lands were patented based on those corners. By law, they cannot be moved so we have to do the best we can to figure out where they’re at.”
Essentially, that’s a remonumentation program that each surveyor contends with.
Schulke said he has been “disappointed” in the work being done currently.
“I’ve got to review a lot of the work that has been done. I’ve reviewed some of it. I really can’t do anything if I’m not elected,” he said.
Schulke said Michigan is fortunate in that it actively works at the county level to keep its surveyor’s monuments up-to-date.
He said if he were elected, it would be him that would be getting the corners figured out, and he does not plan to have someone else do it.