Andrew Sebolt looked at many of the issues happening in the state and along the lakeshore in the past two years, and because of that, he decided to run for the 102nd State Representative District as a Republican.
“Over the last two years, we’ve seen obviously, a huge drop-off in jobs but more importantly, prosperity for a lot of citizens,” he said. “Seeing the way that COVID was handled and the immediate shutdown, the result and fallout of that has been stupendous. We need an immediate corrective action on that. It’s not really been happening.”
Sebolt of Hart is running against Curt VanderWall of Ludington and Ryan Roberts of Hart for the seat in the August primary. The winner will face Democrat Brian Hosticka of Whitehall in the November general election.
The new 102nd State Representative District includes portions of Manistee, Mason, Oceana and Muskegon counties. In Mason County, it is everything except the four eastern townships. In Oceana County, the district includes everything except Colfax and Leavitt townships. The portion of Manistee County included in the district is Manistee, Brown, Stronach and Filer townships and the City of Manistee. Parts of Muskegon County included are White River, Montague, Whitehall, Holton, Cedar Creek and part of Dalton townships with the cities of Whitehall and Montague.
Sebolt, married with a daughter, previously served as an Oceana County commissioner. The U.S. Army veteran attended West Shore Community College and earned a bachelor’s degree from Ferris State in business administration. He’s owned and run his own small businesses — including one in Scottville where he was involved with the Scottville Main Street program — and he’s currently running HomeTown Apothecare, a pharmacy benefit manager.
Sebolt wants to see if there is a way to reduce the tax burden for citizens while increasing job growth.
“Unemployment has just skyrocketed,” he said.
Unemployment numbers from the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget indicated that for April those rates were in decline. Sebolt said the numbers from the state are misleading.
“Unemployment is a really different definition than what you or I think it means,” he said. “Common sense is right out the window. If you are no longer actively looking for work, you’re not unemployed, by federal definition. … But we can see it, because there are so many help wanted signs around. You go into a restaurant and used to have immediate table service, and now they’re putting up signs saying, sorry we’re short-staffed.
“We know by just our own observations, after store after store after store, levels are down.”
The number of employers with employees is significantly reduced, he said.
“We can tell, forget the government math, there’s a lot of people not working,” Sebolt said.
Sebolt said there really isn’t a chief issue he is running on because as news of an issue comes to the forefront, that’s something that needs to be tackled.
“What’s a big issue right now? Gas prices. What’s a big issue right now? There’s not enough people working. There’s not enough people going to work,” he said. “What’s the underlying problem with that? Honestly, it’s freedom. When we have government tightly control things and regulate things, or incentivize people to not work, the more our production goes down.
“I would say right now, the No. 1 issue is the economy as an aggregate, whether we’re talking fuel price or fuel production, whether we’re talking about food on a store’s shelf or lack thereof and the prices goes up. Baby formula is a big one. … We have to fly in from other countries.”
He said of three economic factors — people, land and raw material — people are most important.
“If you don’t have people doing a job, production goes down, but demand remains high. What happens to prices? It goes straight up. If you have such a high demand and such a low production, forget the price, it’s not even on the shelf,” he said.
Sebolt’s campaign website outlines several issues that he wants to address if elected, with some becoming more prominent than others. He said some items evolve.
“When you look at education, what was the biggest issue with education a year ago? It was getting kids back into school. That was the No. 1 issue. Now it is more, what is being taught and how is it being taught? It may be expanding homeschool. Sometimes, the primary driver does change,” he said.
Sebolt said he’s talked to a lot of potential constituents while going door to door campaigning, both Republicans and Democrats. He said the economy is the one issue that is on the minds of everyone.
“When we’re talking about life or pro-Second Amendment, this is going to be a pro-Republican district. You’re going to have that regardless. But, what can we look at that we both can talk about. You know what comes up? It’s the economy. It still keeps coming up,” he said, adding later, “That’s not a Republican or Democrat issue. That’s a we the people issue.”
Sebolt ran unsuccessfully for the old 100th State Representative District two years ago, and the COVID-19 prevented a lot of personal interaction during that campaign. This time, in the new 102nd, he’s liked getting to meet people. If anything, it’s a reintroduction to many because of his roots and work from Manistee to northern Muskegon County.
“A lot of this is reconnecting old ties,” he said.
He said that if he is elected, he intends to bring a public service perspective to serving.
“Since I’m in customer service, essentially, I expect a higher level of customer service to the people that we’ll serve,” he said, adding, “I don’t care what side of the fence you’re on, you are my employer because I have to treat you as an American. I don’t care where you are on the political spectrum, give me the problem you have and give me the decency and the time to solve it, and I’ll get it solved for you within my power. It seems we lack that in government.”