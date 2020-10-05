Angela Serna and Wally Cain are again running for the Ludington City Council seat to represent the Fifth Ward, and this time there are two key differences — it’s for the full four-year term and Serna is the incumbent.
The two ran against each other in 2018 to fill out the remainder of a term that was won by Nick Tykoski in 2016. Tykoski resigned from the position and Cain was appointed, and served the final two years. However, Serna won the election to the seat by a four-vote margin.
The position will be decided during the Nov. 3 general election as a part of the non-partisan ballot in the city’s Fifth Ward.
WALLY CAIN
Cain is married, and he has two grown children. He said he sees some issues that the city will need to tackle soon.
“Replacing the lead goose-neck pipes, that’s going to be a huge undertaking,” Cain said. “How do we get the funds for that, and it’s a state mandate. What is the state going to do to help us. The Lofts on Rowe is going to be a big boom for that particular area. Short-term rentals, I’d like to keep a close eye on that.”
Cain is the information technology director for FloraCraft, and given his position, he would like to see Ludington make a move to become a so-called “smart city.” He described it as having garbage cans indicating to city workers they need emptying rather than checking each one every day. The snow plows also could be equipped with cameras so residents could see where the plows are and what’s been cleared.
“It is something that eventually (could happen). It would be interesting to be a part of it,” he said.
Cain said the “smart city” concept could lead to cost savings for the city.
Another issue that is likely to come up before the city is the potential for recreational marijuana provisioning centers. The council decided in October 2019 to opt out of the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act. Prior to that, the city council passed an ordinance that required the city to decide on that particular industry 60 days after the state finalized its marijuana licensing regulations. Those regulations were expected this past summer, but that was before COVID-19 struck.
Cain said he and Serna have different approaches to city government, and he wants to operate in a different way than she has.
“It works for her, but it doesn’t work for me. I’m going to respect different points of view. I’m going to use social media to inform and uplift. I’m going to listen when other people are speaking,” Cain said. “I’m going to be open to the advice, wisdom and experience of others. I’m going to praise in public and correct in private. I’m going to be attentive during meetings. I’m going to collaborate constructively with city officials. I’m going to relevant questions that bring about positive improvements. I’m going to suggest solutions rather than just complain.”
The campaign trail is quite different for Cain than in 2018. He said he is not going to campaign in-person because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m not going door-to-door. I just don’t feel comfortable doing it,” he said. “I don’t know at this point. It’s hard to get your name out there.”
ANGELA SERNA
Serna is married, and she and her husband have a 14-year-old son. Serna sees the city’s budget as its biggest issue in the coming years, and its payroll as another area of concern.
“There are lots of business that need to hire in town, but people don’t think the pay is what it should be. That’s our biggest thing. Budget-wise, everybody is expecting to be getting these raises within the city. But people are selling their houses, losing their jobs,” Serna said. “We need the waterfront fixed. There’s so many issues that are down there. Where is that money going to come from? You’re not going to start taxing us more and then give everyone that works at the city a raise at the same time. That’s not right. I don’t want to see that happen. I will be very vocal about that.
“You’re going to have to work more, like the rest of us, for the same amount of pay or less,” she said. “You have to realize that’s the way it’s going in both the public and private sectors. You’re going to be expected to do more for the same amount of money. Unfortunately, that’s the way all business is going.”
Serna would like to see the city continue on its path to being pedestrian friendly. She said many improvements have already been made, but more needs to be done.
“There’s still things that need to be done, like crosswalks and safety. There are places to be out, especially with the COVID thing, people can be out and explore in the outdoors instead of focusing on the downtown,” she said. “There’s more to the City of Ludington than the downtown. But (the city can) still connect (to) it and making it safe for individuals, especially with the new school being built outside the city limits. I’m hoping to make it a safe, walkable school district.”
Serna, who is a nurse for Mercy Health, recognized that sometimes the way she speaks isn’t appreciated, at first.
“I know I’m not the best at verbalizing things in the most polite way all the time,” she said. “You have to not be obstinate about it, but you have to say things in a way that people will hear you. If you’re too nice, people don’t hear you. Sometimes I say things that aren’t in the nicest way, but people remember my name, though. Even though it might not be positive for them, they’ll (think), ‘You know, she’s not afraid to say something, though.’”
And she took the opportunity to address the reprimand she received in July 2019 after criticizing the police department’s handling foot traffic on the north breakwater.
“I’ll do it again. Reprimand me all you want, but look at how many people were swept off of the breakwater this year. Why is that? I know they talked about putting a gate up for a long, long time. I’m sorry, but if I have to get reprimanded to save someone’s life, then I will get reprimanded every single day. All I have to say is that we’re not South Haven, we’re not Frankfort. We don’t have families looking for kids that were swept off of the breakwall. It was worth me saying, ‘Just do your job,’ because that’s what you’re supposed to do is do your job.”
Last week, Serna said she was still deciding as to whether she was going to campaign in-person.
“I talk to people I do know in the neighborhood, but there are some new families in the neighborhood that I don’t know. Because of COVID, I didn’t feel comfortable going up to someone’s door,” she said. “That’s a hard thing to do because you don’t want to invade someone’s personal space. You don’t want to them to feel leery. You don’t want them to feel uncomfortable.”