BALDWIN — Kelly Smith wants to continue to be a public servant after spending decades with the Newaygo County Road Commission, and he wants to do it as the next 101st State Representative.
“After 35 years in public service at the road commission, and my wife is a public servant, too. She retires (soon) from the court system in Newaygo County. We both have been in public service for a long time,” he said. “When word got out that I was looking to retire, I was approached by Scott VanSingel, our current house (representative) and a few others that I would consider it.
“After talking to my wife, it’s a good chance for us to pay back the community. Public service has been good for our family. … Her and I decided to make it a go of it.”
Smith is one of four Republican candidates for the 101st State House District that was created through redistricting. He is running against Joseph Fox of Fremont, Chad Pierce of Newaygo and Diane Schindlbeck of White Cloud in the Aug. 3 primary. The winner will face Democrat Amanda Siggins of Cadillac in the general election.
The new district includes the four eastern townships of Mason County — Meade, Sheridan, Branch and Logan townships. It also includes Colfax and Leavitt townships in Oceana County, all of Newaygo County, the western three-quarters of Lake County and the southern three-quarters of Wexford County.
Smith intended to run for office even before redistricting changed all of the lines. He filed for the old 100th State House seat that is held by VanSingel, R-Grant. He began campaigning in Newaygo and Oceana counties because of it, but now he’s getting to know the people as far as Wexford County.
He started working for the Newaygo County Road Commission as a laborer and truck driver after graduating high school. After 10 years, he became a construction supervisor, and five years later, he became the manager for the commission.
“That was a big step for me, but I did that for a little over 20 years,” he said. “I knew I wanted to do something different. Once the districts were settled, the work started to happen, here (in Baldwin) in Lake County and in Wexford and Cadillac area.”
Smith wants to ensure a rural voice in Lansing as well as paying back the community. He’s done that by visiting nearly all of the 50-plus townships in the district, and he’s been campaigning for more than a year.
Two major areas that he outlined that he sees are issues are workforce development and infrastructure. With workforce development, Smith thinks its a void that affects all sectors.
“Some of that needs to start in … even elementary school. If we get back to teaching the basics — reading, writing (and) arithmetic. Not everyone is meant to college. I didn’t go to college. Life worked out well for me, and that’s because I did something I loved. If we find kids that aren’t college-bound or college material, we can find a place for them.”
The workforce development can also be done through skilled trades and trade schools, he said. He wants to see more people start careers in education and law enforcement.
“A lot of people don’t want to (work in education) anymore. Between what they’re seeing at the school board level and at the schools, they disagree with or don’t want to be a part of,” he said. “My dad was a 30-year police officer. He worked full-time for Gerber Baby Food products. On nights and weekends, he was a police officer.
“There’s almost every industry in part of the workforce that is clamoring for people.”
Smith said his work with the road commission has made him an expert in the area of infrastructure, but he knows the definition is broad.
“When you get to the top four or five, they all get to the top of the list. Broadband, especially in this area, (is critical). I asked at many of the township halls what they did in the pandemic, and they said kids were coming to the fire department and we created hotspots for them.
“You’d see kids in the parking lots with the glows of the screens,” he said. “Broadband is huge. Road and bridges, we’ve talked about it since the 1990s.”
The costs of roadbuilding, like everything, have gone up tremendously in the last few years. And he said rail needs to continue to be a viable option.
“Yes, money is a driving force in it, but it’s not the only thing. To some degree, it’s like supply and demand. If you throw a bunch of work out there that needs to be done, and five other road commissions are relying on the same paving contractor, prices are going to go way up because they can,” Smith said. “The same is for law enforcement officers and school teachers.”
Beyond those items, he said inflation is definitely causing issues for people, as is childcare. Smith said he would like to see about helping families that have two incomes, but one is used primarily for childcare.
Smith said he’s been asked if he will work across the aisle to accomplish things, and he said he would.
“We need to get back to old-school politics where not everything is hyper-partisan,” he said. “Good policy is good policy. Let’s make it happen. … There’s a large portion of legislature that is doing a lot of good work. … It’s just crazy times. I guess what scares me is some placate to their districts to say what they think needs to be said to get them elected.”
Smith hopes people pick a candidate and then vote.
“Everyone has to vote. I hope they pick a candidate and gets out to vote,” he said. “It’s more important now more than ever that people vote otherwise we’re going to see the things we’re continuing to see.”