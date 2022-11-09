Scottville Mayor Marcy Spencer was voted out of the Scottville City Commission, while newcomer Kelli Pettit was voted in, and commissioners Rob Alway, Darcy Copenhaver and Aaron Seiter will retain their seats.
According to unofficial results from Tuesday's general election released by the Mason County Clerk's Office, Spencer, with 149 votes, had the fewest votes among the four candidates vying for open full-term seats on the commission.
The other candidates were Alway with 159 votes, Copenhaver with 156 and Pettit with 162.
Eric Thue, a write-in candidate for a full term, will also lose his commissioner-at-large seat. Thue was the sole full-term write-in candidate.
Thue was an appointed commissioner who ran a write-in campaign for a full-term seat after missing the initial filing deadline in July.
Commissioner Aaron Seiter will hold onto his seat after a successful write-in campaign for a partial term.
City Manager Jimmy Newkirk stated that the city now has one vacant spot for a partial-term commissioner, as Seiter was the only candidate and there were two open seats.