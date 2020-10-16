Ballots, ballots and more ballots.
And more ballots.
Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly told the county board of commissioners, as a part of her report Tuesday night, that more absentee ballots needed to be ordered for the Nov. 3 general election as a result of spoiled ballots.
“I ordered 100 percent (of ballots to go with registered voters) for all jurisdictions based on what the registered number of voters was in September (and after the August primary),” Kelly said. “In running new reports, there are more people registering in various jurisdictions throughout the county.”
Voters who are taking an absentee ballot can spoil their vote and then cast a new one.
The City of Ludington has to work with its share of spoiled ballots, and it has received 800 additional ballots for absentee votes, according to City Clerk Deb Luskin.
Luskin said receiving multiple applications from individuals seeking an absentee ballot was an issue.
“Applications went out for the presidential primary in March and for November (for the general election), and then again in June for August and November. We have this list, long list, of applications,” she said.
In all, Luskin said more than one-third of registered voters in Ludington sought an absentee ballot for this election.
“We have 2,042 absentee ballots out, and I have 1,248 already in,” Luskin said. “Usually, they come in 100 per day. Our highest return was in August when we had 1,192 votes even though we had 1,400 out. We’ve got more 6,000 (registered voters). So that’s a third of our voters. Two-thirds of voters will be in-person.”
Luskin said the heightened political atmosphere has resulted in phone calls the clerk’s office about a variety issues. About a month ago, many of the questions were surrounding when the absentee ballots would be sent into the mail. Now the questions are about whether or not the city received the ballot.
“Now we’re getting a lot of people walking to the counter (to drop off their votes),” Luskin said. “It’s such a high focus. We have a lot of contact up at the front counter. (The deputy clerks,) are getting calls. When I go out there, I’ve been handling some of those, too.”
Luskin said any voter worried about whether or not their local clerk received an absentee ballot can check online at www.michigan.gov/vote. There is a link to check and see if it was received.
The city also has put up signs near its dropbox for ballots, and Luskin said there are 24 to 40 ballots each day when it’s emptied.
“They’re still coming to the counter, and they’re still coming in the mail,” she said. “It’s been an unsual year. I think if people understand that we’re using the same process for elections as we have before, that would be good. We’re going to do the good job we always do.”
Kelly reminded voters who were choosing to vote absentee that they could spoil and still vote absentee until 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2. Voters who requested to have an absentee vote but want to vote in-person on election day will need to surrender the absentee ballot so they can be re-issued another one.
The surrendered ballots are invalidated and won’t be reused. Each ballot is tied to a voter. Those who have received absentee ballots and wish to vote in person will need to have those ballots invalidated before being issued a new one.
Luskin said the local clerks — and the voting precincts themselves — need to account for every single ballot it is issued by the local clerk. She said that there is an accounting system in place to ensure each one is counted, and the spoiled ballots need to be counted, too.
“Whatever I give to polls, they have to account for every one of those ballots,” she said.
Absentee voters can turn in their ballots up until 8 p.m. on Election Day, and some ballots are held back just in case there are same-day registrants that come to the polls, too, she said.
Turnout is expected to be high on Nov. 3, according to Kelly.
“I do expect the turnout to be greater than previous years based on the current political environment. If I were to be a betting person, I would say turnout could be greater than 70 percent for sure,” Kelly said. “In a few more days, we will know that answer.”
That rate was close to Luskin’s estimation, too.
“I thought it would be between 70-75 percent,” she said.
Luskin did say, though, that there was a lot of “hype” around the election this November, and it was there in August, too. She believes people want to be a part of that. She said the hype can have a negative effect, and that people need to pay close attention to the instructions for the ballot.
The straight-ticket voting is back this fall after being off of the ballot for the last election cycle in 2018, and the instructions will assist voters on splitting their ticket if they so choose. Plus, the back of the ballot has the non-partisan races and the state issues before voters.
Luskin praised the U.S. Postal Service for its diligence in getting ballots to and from her office.
“They put flier out three weeks ago, and that instilled confidence in me and they’re doing a good job,” she said. “We get stacks everyday of absentee ballots. I think we have a good working relationship… They go out of their way to help us, and they’ve never complained.”
And Kelly made sure to make as many ballots available as she could for voters, too.
“Bottom line, ordering the extra ballots was a safety measure on my part to make sure that a voter was not disenfranchised for one reason or another,” she said.