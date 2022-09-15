Lew Squires is very motivated to continue to serve on the Mason County Board of Commissioners, and he sees several issues where he would like to help find a resolution.
Squires, a Republican, is running to represent a slightly different 4th County Commission District that includes Amber Township, the first precinct of Pere Marquette Township (north of U.S. 10) and a very small portion of the City of Scottville. His opponent in the Nov. 8 general election is Rita Copenhaver, a Democrat.
“I want to hear what the citizens have to say. I want to hear what their concerns are. This isn’t about me, this is about us. I’m looking forward to the challenges that we face and we face many challenges in this county, more so than what the public sometimes appreciates,” Squires said.
But what drove Squires to seek another term was the withdrawal of the cities of Ludington and Scottville along with Pere Marquette Township from the county’s brownfield redevelopment board to form their own because some of the county’s guidelines were more restrictive than what is permissible by state law. The cities are working in collaboration with each other, and the township is working on its own.
“In my opinion, we should not have more restrictions than the state already requires,” Squires said. “I’m a huge advocate of the county working with municipalities and townships. I feel that, in my heart of hearts, working together will accomplish far, far more for our citizens than each doing their own little part.”
He is hopeful that the groups can work together again in the future. He also would like the zoning in the county to be less restrictive, too.
“I’ve been an advocate for the economic development. One of our problems is our zoning. Anyone that says that our zoning is OK, they are wrong,” Squires said. “Our zoning is inhibiting growth in our county.
“We need to make sure that we are not more restrictive for businesses to come to this county than another county. We need to make sure that our barriers reduced,” he said. “We need to be more friendly towards bringing businesses in. Right now, Mason County is setting extremely well as far as growth. We’re coming, you can feel it. (We need to) make sure we open that door and make those businesses feel welcome.”
Specific restrictions he cited included setbacks, landscaping and lighting that can be prohibitive to some business owners looking to come to the county. He said he ran into some of those restrictions when his chiropractic business was built in Amber Township near the Scottville city limit.
“We ran into quite a bit of regulations and restrictions that was probably not necessary,” he said.
Squires said through his nearly 16 years of serving on the county board, much has been accomplished, from the Mason County Promise to having a balanced budget year after year — praising Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky’s work with the county’s finances — to assisting in water and sewer upgrades from Ludington outward. He believes the work between the different governmental entities was critical.
“I’ve worked very diligently to improve that communication between townships and municipalities. I think we have to do it on a collaborative standpoint on nearly every (issue),” he said.
The county continues to work on several issues, too. The county is working with Truestream on the potential of bringing high-speed internet throughout the county. He said to accomplish the goal, it needs to be a public-private partnership.
“I anticipate something good will come as long as we keep something at the table. If you take it off the table, and it gets put underneath the rug, we won’t get anything done,” he said.
Squires often speaks of supporting law enforcement in Mason County. He said is very supportive of not only the sheriff’s office, but ensuring the safety of people entering the Mason County Courthouse through security measures.
“When our sheriff, who is highly respected in this county, comes to us with a need and a desire, I’m going to do what I can to get it resolved. If we didn’t have a particular law enforcement that we have, I may think differently,” Squires said. “But we have a man here and a department that has been extremely concerned about what’s going in this county, not only from safety but also the drug issue. Drugs are getting to be way more prevalent than they have ever been. We’re going to have more problems if they’re not careful. Let’s try to stay ahead of it.”
Gradual changes are also underway with senior citizen services. New and changed bylaws are being implemented for the Council on Aging. Squires recognized, though, said that what services are sought in one place in Mason County might be different than another.
“Ludington’s seniors may want to or think they want to do something different than Scottville’s seniors. The same for Tallman or Free Soil. They need to have that individual responsibility and respect for each department,” he said, later adding, “We need to make sure we get the individual sites’ concerns at the table. Ludington’s concerns isn’t the same as Scottville’s concerns. You can’t have one person saying I’m going to take charge of this.”