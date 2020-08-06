Election officials were expecting a high voter turnout rate, and that’s what showed in Mason County, according to a summary report from Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly.
Mason County had a voter turnout rate of 34.66 percent, a dramatic increase over the similar primary election four years ago. Turnout in August 2016 — the last presidential election year — was 20.9 percent in Mason County. Eight years ago, in 2012, the turnout was 30 percent.
“It was a good turnout. I’m glad the voters are getting involved,” Kelly said. “Comparing it to other years, is it because more absentee voter applications were mailed? I don’t know. Is it because of the political climate? I’m glad the voters are making their voices heard.”
Eden Township’s voter turnout was the highest in the county with 46.65 percent of registered voters participating. The township had two competitive races, one where incumbent Julie Van Dyke defeated challenger Duane Stickney, 81-67, and where two trustees were elected from three candidates, Joseph Stickney (102), Michelle Beenen (63) and Melissa R. Reister (43).
Both Pere Marquette Charter Township’s and Hamlin Township’s pairs of precincts recorded better than 40 percent voter turnout. Pere Marquette’s had 42.11 percent in the first precinct and 40.32 percent in the second precinct. Hamlin’s first precinct had a 40.82 percent voter turnout rate and its second precinct had a 40.32 percent voter turnout rate. Meade Township was the only other township with a voter turnout rate at more than 40 percent with 40.67 percent voting.
“I would say the races that were on the ballot drove that,” Kelly said.
In the City of Ludington, the highest voter turnout was in the First Ward where 44.29 percent of voters turned out. The lowest was in the Fourth Ward at 26.17 percent. Low turnout rates were recorded in Victory Township (29.30 percent) and in both precincts in the City of Scottville (20.23 percent in the first precinct, 19.30 percent in the second).
There were 532 crossover ballots cast, meaning that voters in those instances did not record a vote for candidates in either party in those races, but any votes for millage requests counted.
Kelly said the crossover ballots made it so only the non-partisan votes, such as for or against a millage request, counted, but the partisan votes did not.
The county’s unofficial results do not indicate how many absentee ballots were cast out of the total number. Kelly said there was a definite increase in the number of absentee votes, and the reason could be COVID-19-related or because of the applications mailed to each home by the Secretary of State’s office.
The county’s Board of Canvassers will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday to finalize the election.
Kelly said she was happy with the work the local clerks did as well as the election inspectors. Not only did they have to work around the requirements and recommendations because of the pandemic, but there were several changes they dealt with since the last time voters went to the polls.
She also relayed her thanks for the work the U.S. Postal Service did on Election Day.
“The U.S. Postal Service came in and delivered ballots in person to the clerk,” she said of what occurred in Grant Township. “That was above and beyond to make sure every vote counted.
“They’ve been inundated with things to ship during the pandemic,” she continued. “For them to step up, that was great. I was in the polling location, he handed off the (absentee vote) ballots. A truck had come in and there were ballots, and they were driving to polling locations. Kudos to the Postal Service.”