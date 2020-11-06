The following races were decided without opposition in Tuesday’s general election from the unofficial results received from the Mason County clerk:
Mason County
County-wide offices: Republican Lauren Kreinbrink for prosecutor; Republican Kim Cole for sheriff; Republican Cheryl Kelly for clerk; Republican Andrew Kmetz IV for treasurer; Republican Diane Englebrecht for register of deeds; Republican Dan Rohde for drain commissioner; Republican James T. Nordlund for surveyor. There was a write-in campaign for sheriff that garnered 1,003 votes to Cole’s 12,905.
County commission: Republican Gary Castonia for 2nd District; Republican Jody Hartley for 3rd District; Republican Lewis Squires for 4th District; Republican Steven Hull for 5th District; Republican Janet Andersen for 6th District.
Schools and WSCC
West Shore Community College Board of Trustees: Anthony Fabaz and Thomas Kaminski.
Mason County Central Schools: Becky Alway, James Schulte and John Wagner.
Mason County Eastern Schools: Dan Bacon, Paul Drewry and Mark Mickevich with an unfilled seat.
Cities
City of Scottville: Brian Benyo, Ryan Graham and Nathan Yeomans with one unfilled seat for city commission.
City of Ludington: John Terzano for council member at-large; Les Johnson for 3rd Ward city council.
Townships
Amber: Republican James Gallie for supervisor; Republican Theresa Rohde for clerk; Republican Connie Anderson for treasurer; and Republicans Richard Alway and Thomas Alway for trustee.
Branch: Democrat Michael Shoup for supervisor; Republican Kimberly Tenney for clerk; Republican Ralph Razminas for treasurer; and Republicans Shirley Brayton and Joseph Fiers for trustee.
Custer: Republican Mark Anderson for supervisor; Republican Ann Larr for clerk; Republican Carey Jolly for treasurer; and Republicans George Allison and Larry Larr for trustee.
Eden: Democrat Roger Nash for supervisor; Republican Julie Van Dyke for clerk; Republican Sally Wittlieff for treasurer; and Republicans Michelle Beenen and Joseph Stickney for trustee.
Free Soil: Republican Gregg Surma for supervisor; Democrat Lynda Papes for clerk; Republican Lisa Stankowski for treasurer; and Republican Kenneth Savich for trustee.
Grant: Democrat Robert Rakowski for supervisor; Democrat Mary Jo Janowiak for clerk; Democrat Kris Brandt for treasurer; and Republican Allen Bufka and Democrat Brenda Kelly for trustee.
Hamlin: Republican Nancy Vandervest for supervisor; Republican Catherine Lewis for clerk; Republican Susan Kay Ptaszenski for treasurer; and Democrat Larry Rees and Republican Johnaine Gurzynski for trustee.
Logan: Republican Bruce Burke for supervisor; Republican John R. Kampfschulte for clerk; Republican Tammy Bromley for treasurer; and Republicans Robert Burke and Daniel Stewart for trustee.
Meade: Republican Lois Krepps for supervisor; Republican Sue Hasenbank for clerk; Republican Mary Hasenbank for treasurer; and Republicans Jimmy Lee Metzger and William Thomas for trustee.
Pere Marquette: Republican Gerald Bleau for supervisor; Republican Rachelle Enbody for clerk; Republican Karie Bleau for treasurer; and the trustees’ race was contested.
Riverton: Republican Gary Dittmer for supervisor; Republican Cynthia Gerbers for clerk; Republican Kristi R. Griffis for treasurer; and Republicans Scott Dittmer and Greg Thurow for trustee.
Sheridan: Democrat Corliss T. Gulembo III for supervisor; Democrat Marlynn Gulembo for clerk; Democrat Jennie Borema for treasurer; and Democrats Jeff Cormany and Douglas Damkoehler for trustee.
Sherman: Democrat Joseph Mickevich for supervisor; Republican Kurt Lubben for clerk; Republican Rita Randle for treasurer; and Democrat Lori Cregg and Republican Curt Jones for trustee.
Summit: Republican D. Wayne Kelly for supervisor; Republican Kay Deanda for clerk; Republican Mary Bedker for treasurer; and Republicans Edward Chase and Todd Jorissen for trustee.
Victory: Democrat Jim Mazur for supervisor; Republican Barbara Egeler for clerk; Republican Patricia Geers for treasurer; and Republicans Robert Kesling and Jerome Papes for trustee.
Villages
Custer: Lyle Reene for president; Margaret Griswold for clerk; Jody Baunoch for treasurer; and Stanley McCumber, Lon Reader and Caleb Whitaker for trustee.
Free Soil: Vince Williams for president; Mary Brown for clerk; Jason Brown, Duane Haiss and Carrie VanSlooten for trustee; and the position of treasurer did not have a candidate.
Fountain: Kathleen Soper for clerk; Agnes Nan Fenner for treasurer; Scott Fenner and Kathlen Sorensen for trustee with an unfilled seat; and the village president race was contested.