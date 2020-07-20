There is a contested race for Eden Township clerk between a pair of Republicans, incumbent Julie Van Dyke and challenger Duane Stickney.
The pair are running against each other in the Aug. 4 primary election. A Democrat did not file for the position.
Julie Van Dyke
Van Dyke is married with two children, and she and her husband own Cottage Works. The couple moved here 13 years ago on Lost Lake and built their business from there. In addition to Cottage Works, they started another business, Foam Works. Van Dyke also works part-time as the KickStart to Career Coordinator for the Community Foundation for Mason County.
Van Dyke took on the clerk’s position in November 2016 when the former clerk retired after 20-plus years.
“I have grown to enjoy the role, especially because of the help of our new deputy clerk, Amanda Mast. We have streamlined the job responsibilities with the use of QuickBooks, OneDrive and the electronic election equipment provided by the State of Michigan in 2017,” she said. “We have also implemented bi-monthly board meetings which have provided a more efficient use of our board members’ time.”
Duane Stickney
Stickney is married with five children, and he, too, is a small business owner. Stickney previously has served as a township trustee, and he disagrees with some of the steps that Van Dyke has taken as the township clerk.
“I feel that spending (funds) on annual software subscriptions, which are used to simply make it more convenient to do accounting activities, writing checks and perform payroll activities, should be stopped. This type of expenditure in the private business sector, and possibly in larger townships, is common practice and has merit,” he said. “But, in a small township such as ours, I firmly believe that there are other ways to perform these tasks without spending additional township funds.”