Curt VanderWall is heading to a new position in familiar surroundings after winning the race to represent the new 102nd State House District during Tuesday’s general election.
VanderWall, R-Ludington, defeated Democratic opponent Brian Hosticka with 26,079 votes to Hosticka’s 16,444, according to unofficial results for each of the counties in the district, which includes portions of Manistee, Mason, Oceana and Muskegon counties.
Currently the senator for the 32nd State Senate District, VanderWall will be making a move back to the State House, where he served as representative of the former 101st District from 2016 to 2018.
VanderWall told the Daily News on Wednesday that he’s excited to be heading back to the House of Representatives, pleased that voters in the new 102nd supported his bid, and ready to “return and go to work for them.”
“I’ve got six years’ experience and I’ve built a lot of relationships and learned a lot of things from a lot of people who’ve been around a bit,” VanderWall said. “My No. 1 goal is to work with and mentor people to help coach them along.
“We’ve got to make our district better and make our state better.”
He said his priorities include improving access to healthcare, and “listening to the constituents and making sure their voices are heard in Lansing.”
That goes for those who didn’t vote for him, too, he said.
“Sixty-one percent of the people voted for me, but there’s still 39% that have concerns or are learning in a different direction,” VanderWall said. “I need to make sure I work hard to build relationships with them, but I look forward to doing that and I’m excited to go back and go to work, not only for the 102nd but for the entire state.”
VanderWall announced his candidacy for the 102nd in March. He stated at the time that he “started his career” in the State House and looked forward to returning with experience gained during his tenure as a senator.
The Daily News attempted to contact Hosticka for comment, but did not hear back by press time.