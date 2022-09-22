Curt VanderWall wants to continue to serve in the state legislature, but it will be in a different chamber if he wins enough votes in the Nov. 8 general election.
VanderWall, R-Ludington, is the current state senator for the 35th State Senate District, and his term is up this cycle. This year, he’s running in the newly drawn 102nd State House District, which includes part but not all of Mason County, against Brian Hosticka, D-Whitehall. VanderWall previously served one term in the old 101st State House District.
The new 102nd District includes parts of Manistee, Mason, Oceana and Muskegon counties. In Mason County, it is everything except the four eastern townships. In Oceana County, the district includes everything except Colfax and Leavitt townships. The portion of Manistee County included in the district is Manistee, Brown, Stronach and Filer townships and the City of Manistee. Parts of Muskegon County included are White River, Montague, Whitehall, Holton, Cedar Creek and part of Dalton townships with the cities of Whitehall and Montague.
VanderWall said he’s enjoyed the campaign, going door-to-door to meet voters.
“When you succeed in a primary, you feel pretty good, but you know you have to buckle down. Doors, doors and more doors has been my thing, and events,” VanderWall said. “It’s just ownership inside the community, and people know that you’re out and about. That’s what we’ve been doing.”
VanderWall understands the importance of bringing internet to rural areas of the state such as along the lakeshore, and he ties it directly to the work he’s done while chairing the senate’s Health Policy and Human Services Committee.
“We have a tele-health bill up in my committee… It doesn’t work if we don’t have internet for these people,” VanderWall said. “As we age, it becomes more and more important. Better results, better access to care, so the outcomes are where we want them to be. Internet will continue to be a serious push.”
Having affordable housing in Mason County and along the lakeshore is another issue at play. VanderWall recognized that inflation certainly has taken its toll, and he believes the state through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation can assist. However, he also believes local areas need to review their zoning to make an impact, too.
“The state can only do so much that our locals don’t do it. We’ve been working very closely. I again, applaud what Mason County has done,” VanderWall said, citing expansions of Hidden Forest Mobile Home Community in Amber Township as an example. “We’re starting to see that float into some other communities. I’m looking forward to that. We are at a crisis, but it’s kind of a double-edged sword because costs are high and interest (rates climb). Let’s face it, (with) inflation, you see it when you go to the grocery store and see what our costs are.”
VanderWall dubs the impact of Lake Michigan on the shoreline’s communities as the blue economy, and a key part of that is the draw of the state parks that dot the lakeshore in the 102nd District.
“We need to make sure to do our best to keep it pristine, the way it is. When you look at our state parks and the opportunities on our beaches, from that whole area up, they’re all very similar. They’re all very gorgeous,” he said. “That is a huge portion of our economy. We can say what we want, but tourism is a big portion of all these counties’ need and depend on, so we need to capitalize on our resources, protect them and use them in the best way that we possibly can.”
Part of a way to bring people to the natural resources of the state is through the Pure Michigan campaign. VanderWall said he supports the campaign, and it could be used as a tool to not just draw visitors to the state and region.
“I think it’s our best opportunity to sell Michigan,” he said. “Hopefully, when those people come, they see that Michigan will be a great place to live because we need to grow our population.”
VanderWall did receive criticism during the primary campaign through a digital advertising campaign, pleading people to reach out to his office to consider having bills passed by the state house that addresses insulin costs. VanderWall, though, is coming up with an alternative.
“There was a bill that capped a person’s copay at $50. The problem is that it gets spread out over everybody’s policy and drives costs up. Is that really where the state should be? Should we be mandating, and it can be spread down to any business where you can’t charge any more than that,” VanderWall said of the house bill. “It’d be like going to the store and say, you can’t sell eggs for more than $2 a dozen. They’ve got to be 50 cents or whatever.”
VanderWall’s potential bill calls for insulin to be produced in-state and could be at a rate of $60 per injectable by bypassing the pharmacy benefit management firms.
“I think we have to be realistic going in. We think it’s going to be less than $100. The number I think we’re comfortable saying is that it will begin that $60-range, but it will go lower. We know the outcomes will be better if we can drive that cost down, it could have a huge change in premiums, too. Our health outcomes will be better.”