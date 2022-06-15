Curt VanderWall is seeking to stay in the state legislature, a place he’s served for two terms, but the role he is seeking is different than the one he has now.
VanderWall, R-Ludington, is the current 35th State Senator and he previously served a term as the 101st State Representative. After redistricting, VanderWall is back to pursuing a position as the 102nd State Representative.
“Redistricting played a big part in that with (current 34th State) Senator (Jon) Bumstead living in Muskegon and representing that area currently and the population, I felt it was best that we make sure that we have the opportunity to represent people and make sure that we stay Republican,” VanderWall said.
“It felt if we ran the other way, one of us was going to lose. I felt this was the best way to make sure we ensure that both people win.”
The new 102nd District includes parts of Manistee, Mason, Oceana and Muskegon counties. In Mason County, it is everything except the four eastern townships. In Oceana County, the district includes everything except Colfax and Leavitt townships. The portion of Manistee County included in the district is Manistee, Brown, Stronach and Filer townships and the City of Manistee. Parts of Muskegon County included are White River, Montague, Whitehall, Holton, Cedar Creek and part of Dalton townships with the cities of Whitehall and Montague.
VanderWall is running against Ryan Roberts and Andrew Sebolt, both from Hart, in the Aug. 2 primary. The winner will face Democrat Brian Hosticka of Whitehall in the general election.
While VanderWall has represented Mason and Manistee counties during his career in the state legislature, he hasn’t represented Oceana or Muskegon counties.
“When you look at the population threshold, honestly, self-funding your race, it was estimated it was going to be a $1 million primary,” he said. “I think we owe to the constituents that we are little more fiscally responsible than that.”
VanderWall chairs the Michigan Senate’s Health Policy and Human Services committee, and there are reforms he wants to continue to pursue should he be elected to the state house. One key reform is to ensure the stability of local hospitals where they’re not pulled into larger networks.
“The outcomes are not nearly as good,” he said. “Mental health is another portion of it. I truly believe that we’re in a crucial time where we need to evaluate mental health not only in our general (population) but in our K-12 school systems. We’ve done some work in that area, but we have bigger pictures of what we want to do to provide true reform.”
VanderWall said the mental health issues were brought to the forefront in schools through the pandemic, particularly for elementary school-aged children.
A leaked draft ruling of the U.S. Supreme Court brought heightened attention to abortion, and should the draft prove to be true, a 1931 state law prohibiting the procedure would take effect. A Michigan Court of Claims judge suspended the law earlier this year. VanderWall said he supported the ‘31 law as written.
“It protects the life of the unborn, and basically except for the exception of the mother’s health,” VanderWall said. “I don’t see a change in that law moving forward, at least not currently. I think the state will have to make some of those decisions… I uphold and believe in what the law currently states.
“Personally, I think every life is valuable, and I think it goes back to where we need to go as a state where we need to put more money into making sure we taking care of the mother who unfortunately is having a child they weren’t planning on. But we need to support them.”
VanderWall said the economy is the biggest issue he’s been greeted with as he is campaigning, and the concerns about inflation. He wants to see more money staying with individuals and less stay with the state.
“I would like to see it as a total reduction where people are seeing more money on a weekly basis,” he said. “Now, they need to see that. Some of the issue is you get those one-time checks, and you pay off one bill, which is great, or you spend it in a different way or fashion. I think we need to give them more money each week in their paycheck so they can put it to where they need to.”
Part of that is the current debate on the gas tax. VanderWall voted to repeal the sales tax on gas that was vetoed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. He said the high gas price is bringing in more money to the state coffers.
“That money should be going back to the people for the expenses of everyday life,” he said. “I do believe we need to restructure the way Michigan’s gas tax is placed and look at alternatives so we have a long-term solution so schools are taken care of and individuals are taken care of and all dollars are going into transportation and the up-keep of roads.”
VanderWall said the housing shortage in the area and state is the next crisis on the horizon. He said Mason County is moving forward on it, but housing is a universal concern no matter which county is in.
“There are standards in place unfortunately (where) rural Michigan can’t qualify,” he said. “We really need to look at how we can change those opportunities in rural Michigan to make sure that we assist the local units of government in how they open up zoning. We can do a lot of things statewide, but if local governments do something about the zoning, there’s not a lot we can do.”
VanderWall has enjoyed campaigning in the new 102nd district, getting to know the people who live south of the Mason-Oceana county line.
“Prior to this, I knew a lot of people in Oceana. In Muskegon, not so many. So, we’ve been concentrating on doors in those areas. The reception has actually been very, very good. When you get to Oceana, it’s very similar to Mason County — heavy agriculture, a lot of tourism — so very similar,” VanderWall said. “Moving into northern Muskegon County, it becomes more industrial. Really, learning what their needs are, their concerns, is a little bit different than what we currently represent. It’s been a great experience.”
It’s an experience, he said, that he continues to enjoy with his wife Diane, who he said is right alongside him at nearly every single event he does.