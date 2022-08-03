State Sen. Curt VanderWall is hoping to beeline back to the State House to represent the new 102nd district, and after winning the Republican nomination in Tuesday’s primary, the path to the November general election is set.
VanderWall wins Republican nomination for 102nd State House District
Riley Kelley
Daily News Staff Writer
