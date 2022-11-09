Voter turnout for the November midterm elections was 58.70%, according to the unofficial results from the Mason County Clerk’s Office.
Turnout during the August primary — after the election was made official by the Mason County Board of Canvassers — was 27.51%.
“I thought we had good voter turnout,” said Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelley. “All polling locations were busy and voters were content.”
The voter turnout percentage decreased significantly from the 2020 presidential election, and it was nearly as high as the turnout for the 2018 midterm election.
The turnout for the 2020 general election was 70.16%. During the last midterm election in 2018, turnout was at 60%. In the 2014 midterm elections, the turnout was approximately 45%. The 2010 midterm elections saw roughly a 47% turnout.
Issues at the polls were not very significant either, Kelley said. The most issues poll workers or clerks encountered had to do with registering new voters.
“Issues that we experienced were voters not having updated their driver’s licenses after having moved,” Kelley said. “Voters do not understand that this will require them to prove where they currently live with some form of paperwork.”
Same-day voter registration can be a smooth process, Kelley said, but there can be some issues that need to be handled.
“Sometimes depending on where the voter lives, (there) could become an issue that needs more in-depth work on — not only the local clerk’s end, but even here at the county,” Kelley said. “The voter doing their part with getting registered early will make the process smoother at the polls.
“I would encourage individuals who want to vote, be prepared and register early to avoid any additional issues.
“We are always happy to assist, but would continue to encourage voters to educate themselves on their registration status and polling location prior to election day.”
There was only one location that had an equipment issue, but it was resolved and had no effect on voting, Kelley said.
With the number of write-in candidates, those vote totals will be completed during the Mason County Board of Canvassers meeting as they make the work to make the election’s results official. The board meets at 9 a.m., Thursday.