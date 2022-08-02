Pere Marquette Charter Township’s request for a millage renewal for Ludington Mass Transit Authority services was approved by voters during Tuesday’s Michigan primary election.
Voters approve renewal of PM Township's LMTA millage
Poll
Has the testimony given during the House Jan. 6 committee changed your opinion of the events surrounding that day?
You voted:
