MANISTEE — Filer Credit Union announced that 11 area students received scholarships through its scholarship program.
“The program is a very important program for our staff and board of directors. Every year we are excited to receive and review the applications from our area students,” stated Patty Preuss, CEO of Filer Credit Union, “this year we received 26 applications, one of our largest submission years since we started the program.
“We are here because of our community, and we are fortunate to be able to award $1,000 to each student with an opportunity to have them reapply for another $1,000 towards their second year.”
This year, the recipients of the Filer Credit Union Scholarship are: Zoee Zatarga (Ludington), Nicole Kaminski (Manistee Catholic), Claire Wittlieff (Manistee Catholic), Rylee Feliczak (Manistee Catholic), William Elbers (Manistee), Erin Rhodea (Manistee), Aurora Johnson (Manistee), Alliyiah Torrey (Onekama), Taylor Bennett (Onekama), Sydnee Hrachovina (Onekama) and Faith Kidd (ASM Tech).
“The board of directors looks forward to this each year, and are really happy to be able to award 11 scholarships to students at five different area high schools” says Gregg King, FCU Board President, “It allows us to give back to our community and loyal members while creating a positive impact in the lives of our future leaders.”
To qualify for a Filer Credit Union Scholarship, applicants must be accepted to an accredited college, university or school for the upcoming school year. The applicant or their parents must be a member at Filer Credit Union with the winners being selected from a panel of judges.
To learn more about the scholarship, visit the main branch at 1117 28th Street in Manistee, or call at (231) 723.3400.