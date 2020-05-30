Emanuel Lutheran Church is distributing $24,000 in scholarship funds for the 2020-21 academic year to two residents of Mason County and an additional 23 members of the church.
According to a press release from the church, the scholarships are renewable for undergraduate and graduate/professional education while the scholarship trust requirements are maintained.
The Emanuel Lutheran Memorial Scholarship is awarded to a Mason County resident whose career goal is obtaining an occupational degree. Awarding these scholarships to non-Emanuel members is a mission goal of the church to share its blessings with the community. Two awards each at $1,000 were presented this year.
Garrett Larson will be continuing his education at West Shore Community College to pursue a marketing and management degree. Larson was awarded a scholarship of $1,000 in pursuit of this goal.
Kristianna Baatz is a 2020 Mason County Central High School graduate and will be attending West Shore Community College for the registered nurse program. Baatz was awarded a scholarship of $1,000 in pursuit of her goal of becoming a neonatal nurse.
Twenty-three Emanuel members were awarded $1,000 for a full-time scholarship and $500 for a part-time scholarship, potentially renewable throughout their education from the Sahlmark Scholarship Trust Fund. Preference is given to those candidates pursuing an education that will prepare them for a church-related vocation and/or who are attending an Evangelical Lutheran Church in America College (ELCA) or an ELCA seminary. This scholarship was established by Joseph Sahlmark, a former member of the church, in 1967 to honor the memory of Esther E. Sahlmark.
Those members are:
• Leah Cutler, who is attending Ferris State University and earning a bachelor’s degree in social work;
• Samuel Cutler, who is a 2020 Ludington High School, and he plans to attend Ferris State to study welding engineering or automotive engineering technology;
• Breanne Dalm, who is attending Grand Valley State University and starting a master’s degree program in guidance counseling;
• Trenton Dalm, who is seeking a post-bachelor’s degree at either GVSU or Michigan State University before medical school (part time award);
• Zachery Eastway, who is completing his student teaching through Ferris State for elementary education math and integrated science;
• Charlotte Glanville, who is a 2020 Ludington High School graduate, and she is attending Northwestern University to study biomedical engineering;
• Jack Glanville, who is studying political science and public policy at the University of Michigan;
• Megan Gould, who is studying applied physiology/kinesiology and disabilities in society at the University of Florida, with the goal of becoming a physical therapist;
• Calvin Irelan, who is studying accounting and business administration at Wayne State University;
• Kate Kirby, who is studying film and video with a minor in digital studies at GVSU;
• Kennedy Kirby, who is studying secondary speech and language and speech pathology at GVSU;
• Rune Kirby, who is studying psychology and philosophy with a minor in finance at Tufts University;
• Max Kline, who is a 2020 Ludington High School graduate, and he plans to study electrical engineering at the University of Michigan;
• Luke Kolb, who is a 2020 Ludington High School graduate, and he plans to study computer science at Lansing Community College with plans to transfer to MSU;
• Erin Maltbie, who is studying kinesiology with a minor in public health at MSU with the goal of becoming a physician’s assistant;
• Abby Millspaugh, who is studying allied health sciences in the physician’s assistant program at GVSU;
• Elizabeth Nagle, who plans to major in business administration and marketing management at either Ferris State or GVSU;
• Maggie Nagle, who is studying elementary education, Spanish and English as a second language at Eastern Michigan University (part-time award);
• Colin Nash, who is a 2020 Ludington High School graduate and plans to study history at West Shore Community College with the goal of entering a Lutheran seminary to become a pastor;
• Rachel Petzak, who is in the accelerated BSN nursing program at the University of Detroit Mercy;
• Aubrey Pomorski, who is a 2020 Ludington High School graduate and plans to study engineering at Valparaiso University;
• William Rivet, who is studying mechanical engineering at Michigan Technological University; and
• Zoee Zatarga, who is a 2020 Ludington High School graduate and will be studying biology and medicine at Olivet College.
Scholarship committee members are Dr. Sonja Siewert, Dr. Bill Anderson, Dick Falk and Rich Kirby.