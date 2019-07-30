Five finalists have been chosen to present their ideas at the Momentum 5x5 Pitch Night Wednesday, Aug. 7 at Epworth. The winner will take home $5,000 to put toward a venture in Mason County.
The finalists for the Momentum 5x5 Night are Rx4 Addiction Charters, Ludington Development Partners, My Inspired Studio, Connexion Point and the Q Smokehouse barbecue and spice rub fundraising project.
The pitch night is set for 6 p.m. at Epworth Heights, 1161 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington. The applicants will bring their friends, family and supporters, and the public is encouraged to attend this event, which is a collaboration with the Ludington & Scottville Chamber of Commerce.
Social time and an opportunity to meet with those presenting for the businesses/organizations begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 at the Epworth Auditorium. Hors d’oeuvres will be served.
Funding for the event is provided for by the Epworth Assembly and Epworth Church Association.
“The Epworth Church Association is thrilled to again partner with the Epworth Assembly and the chamber to support Mason County entrepreneurs through this event,” said Heather DeVries, Epworth Church Association coordinator.
“We’re excited to be hosting this special event again at Epworth and to show our support for local entrepreneurs. We all benefit from the great additions they bring to the area,” said Kim Hamm, Epworth Assembly general manager.
For the Momentum 5x5 Night, Epworth is providing its own judges, cottagers who will deliberate in a process led by Tom Hinman, the chamber’s talent and entrepreneur development coordinator. Hinman works with the businesses throughout the process and serves as the emcee.
Not only will $5,000 be awarded, courtesy of the Epworth Assembly and Epworth Church Association, the winning entrepreneur will receive a spot among the next Momentum Business Plan Competition’s top 10 finalists. The Momentum Business Plan Competition will be in May 2020.
“This is a great opportunity to see what some awesome people within our community are doing and wanting to do,” Hinman said. “We are very fortunate to live in an area where our business leaders and members are so supportive of the entrepreneurial spirit. If you have never been to a business pitch competition, this is a great event to attend.”
The chamber puts on the annual Momentum Business Plan Competition, which awards $50,000 in prizes to a business or businesses in the community and is funded by the Pennies From Heaven Foundation. This year, there were four $9,000 winners, with one business, Inspired Parties, earning $14,000. My Inspired Studio is a separate and different business venture to pitch on Aug. 7.
Last year was the first time for the Momentum 5x5 at Epworth. Sister Bees won the $5,000 prize. The business went on to win the 2018 $50,000 Momentum Business Plan Competition as well.