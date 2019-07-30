Weather Alert

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GRAND RAPIDS HAS ISSUED A BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT...WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING. * HIGH WAVE ACTION... STRONG CURRENTS AND DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS EXPECTED. * STRONG STRUCTURAL CURRENTS EXPECTED. * STRONG LONGSHORE CURRENTS EXPECTED. * RIP CURRENTS POSSIBLE. * LOCATION...BEACHES FROM MUSKEGON TO MANISTEE. * BEACHES WITH PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS CONDITIONS INCLUDE: MUSKEGON STATE PARK, MEARS STATE PARK IN PENTWATER, AND STEARNS PARK IN LUDINGTON. * OVERVIEW/POTENTIAL IMPACTS...NORTH WINDS OF 15 TO 25 MPH WILL GENERATE 2 TO 4 FOOT WAVES TODAY WHICH WILL LAST INTO THE EARLY EVENING. THIS WILL LEAD TO A MODERATE SWIM HAZARD RISK. NORTH SIDES OF NORTH PIERS WILL BE THE MOST DANGEROUS AREAS TO SWIM. ALSO, WALKING OUT ON PIERS IS DISCOURAGED AS WAVES WASHING OVER THEM COULD SWEEP YOU OFF. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... HIGH WAVE ACTION MAKES SWIMMING DIFFICULT AND CAN TIRE EVEN A STRONG SWIMMER QUICKLY. STRUCTURAL CURRENTS FORM ALONG PIERS WHERE LONGSHORE CURRENTS AND WAVE ACTION FLOW INTO THE STRUCTURE. STRUCTURAL CURRENTS CAN SWEEP YOU OUT INTO DEEPER WATER ALONG THE PIER STRUCTURE. A LONGSHORE CURRENT IS A LAKE CURRENT THAT MOVES PARALLEL TO SHORE. LONGSHORE CURRENTS CAN BE STRONG ENOUGH TO PREVENT SWIMMERS FROM BEING ABLE TO KEEP THEIR FEET ON THE BOTTOM... MAKING IT DIFFICULT TO RETURN TO SHORE. RIP CURRENTS ARE POWERFUL CHANNELS OF WATER FLOWING QUICKLY AWAY FROM SHORE...WHICH OCCUR MOST OFTEN AT LOW SPOTS OR BREAKS IN SANDBARS. RIP CURRENTS CAN SWEEP YOU INTO DEEPER WATER. &&