The Festival of Saint Lucia is a long-standing tradition for Emanuel Lutheran, and one that will take place online for the first time in its 76-year history.
Rather than celebrate in-person, the church decided to make a video that will be posted online the day of St. Lucy, Sunday, Dec. 13.
Buffy Nagle, the event organizer, and her daughter Elizabeth are putting together the video.
“It feels kind of sad. This festival means a lot to people. Without it, it seems like Christmas hasn’t started,” Nagle said.
The festival is usually a marker that the holiday season has begun.
“I hope the video jump-starts the season for people. To me, it represents the beginning of Christmas,” she said.
Also known as the “Festival of Lights,” the event recognizes Saint Lucia, a Roman Empire third-century martyr who “symbolizes the return of light.”
The saint’s story made its way from Southern Italy to Scandinavia where winters are dark and cold. Because her Saint’s Day is in December, she became a favorite in that region to the people who “longed for a friendly spirit to bring back the light.”
In honor of St. Lucia’s light, Emanuel Lutheran’s sanctuary is usually filled with candles. The church’s roots are originally Swedish Lutheran.
The video will have both the symbolic and ceremonial components of the in-person festival.
Diane Shark will read the St. Lucia story and Anna Anderson will sing the St. Lucia song. Each part of the video will be prerecorded.
The ceremony usually includes a processional led by a star boy, followed by St. Lucia — represented by one of the young women in the congregation — two attendants, three tray bearers and two wreath bearers who walk around the church.
This year, Lilly Kold as St. Lucia, and her tray bearer, Vibeke Rivet, will be onscreen for the processional. Both are juniors at Ludington High School.
After the ceremony, the church provides a cookie buffet, but people will have to make their own cookies this year, Nagle said.
At the end of the video there will be a special treat — Christmas wishes from members of the congregation. Nagle asked families to submit small clips of themselves saying hello and merry Christmas.
“I think they will enjoy seeing some people from the congregation,” she said.
The video will be posted on the Emanuel Lutheran website at www.emanuellutheranludington.org, its Facebook page and on YouTube.