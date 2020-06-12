Michigan opened up for gathering last week. This meant a chance to reunite for churches. But with conflicting recommendations on how and who should meet from governing authorities, church leaders are left to decide when.
For some, it depends on the congregation size and make-up.
The Rev. Dennis Bromley said the United Methodist Church of Ludington will remain closed until it receives the bishop’s signal to open.
It is unlikely the church will open to meet in person until July because of the age demographic of his congregation, Bromley said.
“The United Methodist Church guidelines recommend people who are over 60 not attend. At this point, 80 percent of the congregation is 60 or older,” he said.
The Michigan Conference of the United Methodist Church released “First Sunday Back” guidelines for its churches.
“It is important to note that when the governor and state health officials begin lifting restrictions, it will not mean that it is wise for every church to resume worship services. Each church needs to examine its own unique set of circumstances carefully,” the publication states.
Emmanuel Lutheran Church will return to its usual service at 9:30 a.m. this Sunday.
“We are opening by sign-up this Sunday,” the Rev. Father Mick Shriver said.
The church will follow the recommended guidelines, including wearing face masks and staying six feet apart.
There will be no “passing of the peace” — a time when people shake hands and greet each other, Shriver said.
Emmanuel Lutheran is waiting to host its other indoor ministries and services.
“We will start with Sunday worship and see how it goes. We will evaluate each step along the way,” he said. “It’s a gradual reopening. If the numbers head in the opposite direction, we reserve the right to shut down. I sincerely hope that doesn’t happen.”
It is also a matter of practicality, he said.
“Each time someone comes into the church, it has to be cleaned,” Shriver explained. “It seems the guidelines are changing all the time.”
People are asked to call ahead to make reservations.
Shriver also pastors Grace Episcopal Church, which will remain closed until it is given permission to open from the bishop.
Prayer & Praise started to meet in person last week, according to the Rev. Henrik Lidman.
“We will do it again this week. We’re back and social distancing,” he said.
The church is asking people not to linger in the common spaces.
“If people really want space, they can go upstairs (in the cafe area),” Lidman said. “It works really well.”
They are not serving coffee or taking communion, he said.
About 60 percent of the people returned last Sunday. With no child care and asking high-risk members to stay home, he understood why the church wasn’t at its usual amount.
He planned to send a survey to parents about when to reopen children’s ministries.
“Churches can start offering it, but it’s up to the parents to decide when to come,” he said.
Smaller churches, like Prayer & Praise, decide for themselves when it is safe to reopen.
“We have recommendations. The denominational churches have bishops and other leaders who decide,” he said. “We can make changes as it goes.”
The churches were closed for a period of time for safety reasons, but now they can meet together again.
“It’s time to take care of the people,” Lidman said.