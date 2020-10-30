Several area churches are offering trick-or-treating on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Ludington
Calvary Baptist Church, 220 N. Jebavy Drive
Trunk-or-Treat, 6 to 8 p.m.
This year will be the ninth annual trunk-or-treat for Calvary Baptist Church.
Normally the church has indoor activities as well as outdoor, but this time it will only be the trunks, according to the Rev. Greg East, lead pastor.
“It’s like going door to door, but instead it’s trunk to trunk,” he said.
The first time the church did the trunk-or-treat they had about 300 children come through and in recent years there have been more than 600. He said they aren’t sure if there will be as many because of the pandemic, but they are prepared.
He said the church board thought with everything going on, people could use a reason to smile.
Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 Nelson Road
Parking Lot Trick-or-Treating, 6 to 7:31 p.m.
Cornerstone Baptist Church is doing it’s fall festivities a bit different this year as well. Traditionally they offer an indoors harvest party, but with the pandemic they decided to move outside.
“It’s just different this year, like everything else,” said Dawna Harper, office manager.
There will be tents set up in the church parking lot with volunteers handing out candy. Vehicles are asked to enter on Nelson Road and exit onto Lawndale Street.
If it rains, the event will be turned into drive-through trick-or-treating, Harper said.
“Everyone’s welcome,” she said.
St. Paul United Methodist Church, 3212 W. Kinney Road
Trunk-or-Treat, 5 to 7 p.m.
This will be St. Paul United Methodist Church’s first-ever Trunk-or-Treat, according to even organizer and church secretary, Darlene Fuhrman.
She said because Mason County Central used the parking lot as a pick-up hub in the spring, people in the area were already familiar with the church so it made sense to host the event.
“We thought it was a good time to do something for the community, especially Riverton (Township),” Fuhrman said.
The church will set up a one-way path lined straw bales where the kids can pick up the candy without touching the volunteers. People are expected to social distance.
Scottville
Our Savior Lutheran Church, 765 U.S. Hwy 10
Trunk-or-Treat, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Our Savior Lutheran will be holding its annual Trunk-or-Treat, but with a twist — this year it’s a drive-though. Instead of the kids walking around, families are invited to drive to each trunk where they will be handed individually bagged candy.
It was important for the church to offer a fun, safe activity for the children in light of the pandemic, according to Mary Huggard, event organizer and Sunday School superintendent.
“We want to give back the community,” she said.