More people came to the Summit Prayer Gathering at the Ludington Center for the Arts performance hall on Wednesday evening than there were chairs to sit on.
“(It was) absolutely incredible… people came, that I saw, from eight different churches — eight different styles of worship,” said the Rev. Jerry Theis said, lead pastor at Radiant Church and an organizer of the gathering.
As the 230 people walked in, 28 volunteers from multiple churches rearranged tables and chairs to accommodate the crowd.
