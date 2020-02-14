Grace Episcopal Church’s membership of 30 encourages close relationships, according to the Rev. Mick Shriver.
“Father Mick,” which is what parishioners call him, cherishes the connection to his parish this allows.
Though small in numbers, he says the church has diversity in thought.
“You will have people on two sides of an issue… but when it is time for mass, time for communion, you put away those differences,” Father Mick said. “You kneel at the rail together, broken in front of God and needing God’s forgiveness.”
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.