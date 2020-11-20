Oceana/Mason County Inmate & Family Ministries (OMCI&FM), previously known as Oceana-Mason Counties Jail Ministry, is gearing up for the Christmas season and its Angel Tree Program. The program ensures children of Oceana and Mason County jail inmates receive gifts and food for the holidays.
As in the past, there will be two distribution centers, one for each county where the families can pick up the gifts and food baskets at a Christmas party on Saturday, Dec. 19.
The Mason County distribution location will be at Cornerstone Baptist Church from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The Oceana County center will be at Hart Wesleyan Church from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
People will be expected to follow COVID-19 guidelines including mask wearing and social distancing, according to Chaplain Jerry Thorne who oversees the ministry.
Thorne said the party will be a bit different, with families will entering one-by-one and visiting “booths.”
The families will be registered then sent to a table to receive more information about the ministry and the opportunities it offers. A new part of the program is sponsoring children so they can attend camps and retreats during the summer. Then families will get to pick up the gifts they requested and pick up the food boxes.
Last year, the Oceana County Angel Tree Program reached 70 children and 31 families, including 23 children of inmates from Oceana that were in the state prison system. The Mason County Jail Angel Tree Program impacted 23 children and 14 families. The total funds raised for both jails was $2,900. The food and gifts benefited over 255 family members, according to a press release.
The goal is to raise the same amount because there is little carry-over from the year before, Thorne said.
The criteria for who qualifies for the Angel Tree Program changed this year, so the number of children who need “adopting” might be higher.
“We changed the criteria this year. Now anyone who is incarcerated, even for one day, from Nov. 1 on can be included,” he said. “That may increase the numbers.”
Churches, businesses, individuals and money raised from summer workshop services at Ludington State Park contribute to the program.
The mission of the ministry is to bring the Christian message to the inmates and their families and to encourage them to connect with a church. The Angel Tree program lets people know they are loved, Thorne said.
“We do this during the holiday time to let them know that people do care and to share the message of Christmas,” he said.
The ministry is in need of volunteers to help with the Christmas party and for individuals to “adopt” a child or family to shop for the gifts that the children requested.
People can adopt a child for the holidays by contributing $30 to the program. Checks can be made out to OMCI&FM and sent to P.O. Box 807, Hart, MI 49420.
Churches or individuals who are interested in participating in the program can contact Thorne at 231-425-3693 or jerrythorne@charter.net.