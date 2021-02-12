For some church denominations, Ash Wednesday, held this year on Feb. 17, marks the beginning of an important season — Lent.
The Lenten season starts on Ash Wednesday and goes until Saturday, April 3. The following week leads up to Easter Sunday, also known as Holy Week.
For 40 days, people of Christian faiths focus on becoming closer to God. Common practices during lent are prayer, fasting and charity.
St. Simon Catholic Church typically has three services when people can receive ashes. This year, there will be a private school mass for the students at Ludington Area Catholic, a shorter liturgy service at 12:15 p.m. and a regular Ash Wednesday mass at 5:30 p.m.
The ashes will be imposed like normal by the Rev. Fr. Wayne Wheeler and his helpers.
“It will be the same except we’ll be wearing masks,” said Charlotte Betka, parish secretary.
Some churches will be having services online, such as Victory Trinity Lutheran Church in Ludington. The 5 p.m. service will be held on its Facebook page.
TIMES AND LOCATIONS
Local Ash Wednesday masses, services and dinners will be held at the following locations:
• Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road, 7 p.m. service
• Emanuel Lutheran Church, 501 N. Danaher St., Ludington, noon service
• St. John’s Lutheran Church, 209 N. Rowe St., Ludington, 7 p.m. service
• St. Paul United Methodist Church, 3212 W. Kinney Road, Ludington, online devotion
• St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 85 S. Madison St., Custer, 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. masses
• St. Simon Catholic Church, 702 E. Bryant St., Ludington, liturgy and distribution of ashes at 12:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
• Victory Trinity Lutheran Church, 3208 W. Victory Drive, Ludington, 5 p.m. online service.