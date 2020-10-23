Our Savior Lutheran Church in Scottville will host its annual Trunk-or-Treat event from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31.
This year, instead of the kids going from trunk to trunk in person, the church is asking people to do a drive-through-style of trick-or-treating, according to the event organizer Mary Huggard.
“We are taking every precaution,” Huggard said. “It’s going to be a drive-through because I don’t want all the kids running around because of (the pandemic).”
Each car will get a sticky note to show the volunteers how many kids are in the car. There will be about seven car trunks with people in masks and costumes handing out individual bags of candy. The cars will be spaced out for social distancing.
“The candy will be in individual bags so there is no dipping into a bowl. The (cars) will just drive around and then drive on out,” Huggard said.
The trunks will be decorated and the volunteers will wear costumes.
This will be the church’s seventh trunk-or-treat, which started in 2014.
“Prior to that, we had a Halloween party. By starting earlier than Scottville, a lot of kids come. They come here first, then go downtown and often times come back here. We had 400 kids last year,” said Ellen Chisholm, the church secretary. “We wanted to do something for the kids, even if it was different.”
She said the only disappointment is that the volunteers won’t be able to see the kids’ costumes, but it’s about safety-first.
“We have to protect the kids. This is the only way I could think to do it that would be safe,” Huggard said.
She said last year there were several hundred kids and she hopes there will be just as many this time.
“I think it will be a lot of fun. I know a lot of people won’t be going trick-or-treating because they are wary. I thought this would be something safe and fun,” she said.
There were games and food at previous Trunk-or-Treats, but not this year due to the pandemic.
“It’s going to be safe and the kids won’t be running around. We’re trying to take every precaution for the kids,” she said. “The kids will enjoy driving around and looking at the costumes.”
Huggard is the Sunday School superintendent. Providing this event for the children is important to her.
“I think COVID has taken away a lot from our children. They can’t go to school like normal. They can’t hang out with their friends. I thought this would be something we could give back to the children to give them something fun,” she said. “The kids have lost so much. Last year they lost part of school. It breaks my heart... because the kids can’t be kids.”
It’s also a chance to give back to the community, she said.
“And to see smiles on the kids’ faces.”
Huggard teaches Sunday School for ages three to six.
When Sunday School at the church was canceled because of the pandemic, she began delivering materials to the kids at their homes.
“I felt sorry for the kids. Ms. Mary is there one day and then she’s gone and they don’t understand,” she said. “So I started sending their lessons, along with crafts and a homemade snack and twice a month I drive around and drop them off at the homes while wearing my mask.”
She said the kids get excited for their deliveries.
“The kids love it. They go out on the porch and there’s a package waiting for them,” she said. “I did coloring books and just things to keep them busy while the Stay Home order was on, so they would have something new to do and keep them occupied.”
Huggard drives from one end of the county to the other. She tracked it one day and it was 51-mile trip.
“The kids love (Sunday School). It’s really important to them,” she said. “They don’t understand why they’re not in Sunday School any more.”
Her fellow teachers have also made efforts to stay in touch with the kids. Christine Boerema mails packages to the older kids, 7- to 14-year-olds, and Stephanie Talsma has arranged for activities for the youth group.
The Trunk-or-Treat will be at the Our Savior Lutheran parking lot, 765 U.S. 10, Scottville.