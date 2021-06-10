Sunday outdoor worship services will be offered to the public starting June 20 at both Jellystone Park in Silver Lake and Ludington State Park this summer.
The services, as coordinated by Chaplain Jerry and Carol Thorne of ArkLight Ministries of Ludington, will be interdenominational and will include group singing, special music, children and adult messages and prayer concerns.
A freewill offering will be taken to benefit the Mason/Oceana County Inmate & Family Ministries that offer Angel Tree and Christian Camp Scholarships to families in the Mason/Oceana County area.
Worship services scheduled at the Ludington State Park will be Sundays from June 20 through Sept. 5. Services start at 10 a.m. at the amphitheater in the park. Public parking is available but requires a state park vehicle pass. Worship leaders will be Chaplain Jerry and Carol Thorne. Contact Jerry at 231-425-3693 or jerrythorne@charter.net for more information or interest in assisting in any of the services.
The Jellystone Park outdoor worship in Silver Lake is located at 8239 W. Hazel Road, Mears, and is in its 32nd season. All Sunday services from June 20 through Sept. 5, start at 10 a.m. at the pavilion located behind the park office. Worship leaders are Chaplain Terry and Deb Montambo. Contact them at 231-740-1651 or terrymontambo@gmail.com for more information or interest in assisting in any of the services.
For both worship services, the public is invited as well as campers and dress code is casual. Contact Chaplain Jerry Thorne at 231-425-3693 or jerrythorne@charter.net for more information about either park’s services.