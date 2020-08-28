People’s Church in Ludington is utilizing Zoom, a video chat application, for its Sunday services.
The Zoom application is known as a tool used for meetings, especially since the coronavirus pandemic began and many people started working from home. It allows people to talk and see each other in real time.
“It’s been such an incredible way to keep people in contact with what we are doing,” said the Rev. Louis Yock, the senior minister.
The Unitarian Universalist Church downtown is a group of “free thinkers” with members ranging from atheists to mystics, everything in between and beyond, said Yock.
“We have no creed,” he said. “We are here to support each other in our individual spiritual journeys for meaning.”
Before the pandemic began, the church had an average of 60 people at its 11 a.m. Sunday services each week.
Using Zoom, about 35 people are able to tune in and interact with each other, which is what makes it different from other streaming services.
“The most incredible thing about it is the outreach and how it expands the ability to participate, so that’s a positive thing that comes from this,” Yock said.
The church used Facebook streaming for the first few weeks after March 12 when it canceled all future in-person events.
Members and friends — those who are have not signed the membership book — helped get the streaming up and running, Yock said.
They started using Zoom in April. The Zoom services are managed by Thomas Trahey. Some portions, like the music, are pre-recorded while other parts are live, such as Yock’s sermon.
“(Trahey) is in charge of making sure all the pieces are together and being sent out. Depending on the circumstances, we might have different parts pre-recorded, edited together and sent out. Sometimes we do the entire service live, sometimes it’s pre-recorded. We have found the music is better pre-recorded,” he said.
The music director, Sheila Plummer, has individuals record themselves playing piano or other instruments. Some people submit their own videos as well.
“We try to keep some of the ritual elements of the service,” he said.
The services tend to be condensed with some roles that were carried out by others falling to Yock to simplify the process, such as lighting the flaming chalice — a symbol of the Unitarian Universalist Church.
What was a silent meditation period now has background music so there isn’t “dead air,” Yock said.
There are break out sessions, or “break out rooms,” at the end of each service when the attendees are randomly sorted into groups.
People in the groups have the opportunity to talk to each other and catch up, he said.
“It’s fun. There’s usually a lot of laughing,” Yock said. “A big part of our church was always the social hall after the church service.”
The attendees are sorted into smaller groups twice so they can share what’s going on in each other’s lives.
“Especially in the darkest days of it all, it was really good to see each other’s faces. It made all the difference in the world,” he said.
Yock said the switch from in-person to online was “challenging and rewarding.”
The technology aspect had a learning curve, but each service they get better at it, he said.
While the people miss gathering in person, moving online has had a specific perk — people can join from anywhere. The church has had attendees from Canada to Ann Arbor to Nashville, Tenn.
“The strange thing is this allows members and friends, and even people we would rarely see here at Ludington in the church, to participate,” Yock said. “In some ways it’s expanded the ability for friends and members to participate in a Sunday service.”
Though the church’s population doesn’t fluctuate between the summer and winter seasons as much as it used to, the ability to connect over long distances was an unexpected outcome, Yock said.
“It’s not as seasonal as it was in the past. Over the last five years it’s not that big of a difference, but definitely the seasonal people will be able to use it,” he said.
The church has a tradition where the members give sermons. Using Zoom makes doing that easier, too.
“It’s allowing for easier participation for people who may have difficulty standing at the pulpit for a long time or for getting (to the church),” he said. “It’s incredible how it’s changing things for us.”
The Zoom services are currently through a private Facebook group, but Yock hopes to make the recordings public on its website, www.peopleschurchuu.org.
He also hosts “Coffee and Conversation with Yock” each Tuesday using Zoom. The coffee time had on average four participants before the pandemic and now that people can join virtually there are about 12 people, Yock said.
The church intends to continue using Zoom even after it reopens to meeting in person. When that will be is still uncertain, Yock said.
“It’s so nice to have the service available for those who want to participate,” he said. “It’s definitely worth-while.”