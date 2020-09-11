Two volunteers direct traffic past the paved parking lot to a grassy spot. A short pine-needle-lined path leads where people were gathering behind the United Methodist Church of Ludington. Once in the clearing, the green and white pavilion stands out against the wooded backdrop.
The church has gathered at the pavilion for the past two months, with plans to move back into the building when the weather turns colder.
It was a cool 60 degrees in the shade last Sunday morning. Some of the congregants were wearing blankets over their legs sending “subliminal messages” to the Rev. Dennis Bromley it was nearly time to make the move.
A member of the church took people’s temperatures as they entered the temporary sanctuary. People wore masks, even though it was an open-air establishment, and were encouraged to sit in family units.
“We’re taking all the precautions and social distancing,” said Bromley. “We’re doing everything we believe we have to do to make it safe for folks to be here.”
Hand sanitizer and wipes rested near the offering plate, left in the open. A box of tomatoes, from one of the member’s gardens, sat on the other side for anyone to take home.
They have anywhere between 40 to 80 people in the pavilion for the Sunday service, according to Bromley.
The structure was built about the same time as the church in 2008.
“They actually had a worship service here before they had worship in the church,” he said.
Tables and chairs were available for attendees to use, though some people brought their own chairs.
“I like it, especially when it’s sunny. It’s in the middle of the woods. It’s nice,” said Yvonne Wilson, who has attended the church for 15 years.
Judy Downing said meeting in the pavilion felt like camping and she enjoyed the relaxed atmosphere.
“All we’re missing is the camp fire,” she said. “I like the feel of it. People act different. It’s less formal. Even though it’s cold and even though there’s the distancing, there’s a sense of camaraderie. It’s more casual, more comfortable. Pews, as nice as they are, are different than sitting around picnic tables.”
She said studies have shown people are less stressed when they are in the woods.
“It’s de-stressing,” she said.
Meeting outdoors has its own challenges, like when a little black and white dog wandered into the service while Bromley was speaking.
“The thing about us Methodists is we’ll allow anyone,” Bromley said when the dog made its way to the front.
When things like the unexpected four-legged visitor happen, or bicyclists using the trail on the church’s property by the pavilion roll by, he said he uses humor to keep the morning from derailing.
Though wearing masks can make socializing difficult, the church has adapted.
When everyone was sitting, Bromley asked people to “take a deep breath, take your mask off and smile at somebody.”
The band was an electric keyboard and a guitar. In the church building there are usually drums as well, Bromley said. A screen showed the words to the music.
Bromley spoke using the Revised Common Lectionary, which uses three different Bible passages, on how the church can “live in community as believers.”
At the end of the service, Bromley thanked the people who attended for “sharing in the love of Jesus Christ and a few laughs.”
He said the church has had outdoor services and family camps for years, so it was nothing new.
The service was also livestreamed on its Facebook page.