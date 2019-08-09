Celtic Praise is the theme for the Waterfront Worship concert on Sunday at Waterfront Park in Ludington.
Nashville-based musicians Zach and Maggie White will headline the performance, and Jason Chapel will open the show, according to Waterfront Worship Director Verne Kenney.
Kenney said Waterfront Worship seeks to connect nationally known songwriters with worship leaders throughout West Michigan and to help local churches.
“Our vision with Waterfront Worship events is to bring great songwriters to Mason County, to create, collaborate and be generous with their talents,” he said.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.