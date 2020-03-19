Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Family Health Care is taking steps to protect patients and employees. Please note the following changes in our services.
ALL CLINICS: Due to the State of Michigan mandate, before entering any Family Health Care facility, all patients must complete a COVID-19 questionnaire. An employee will review this questionnaire before patients are authorized to enter any FHC building.
PHARMACY: Curbside pick-up service for patients needing medications is available at all locations. Please call your local FHC pharmacy if you need refills or have a prescription to pick-up. Hours of operation for the Baldwin pharmacy is Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
MEDICAL: All FHC medical clinics are open, including the Child & Adolescent Health Centers (CAHCs) at Baldwin Elementary. The CAHCS are open to all patients up to 21 years of age. If you have a scheduled medical appointment, staff will attempt to call you before the appointment to complete a mandated COVID-19 questionnaire. Medical Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. No late hours or Saturdays.
DENTAL: Open for dental emergencies only. Dental Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
BEHAVIORAL HEALTH: Will remain open at the Baldwin as well as the Child and Adolescent Health Centers in Baldwin. Behavioral Health Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
VISION: Services in Baldwin are closed until further notice.
RADIOLOGY: Mammography services are suspended until further notice. Ultrasound will be available for urgent needs only. X-Ray will continue to operate, but patients should call for availability.
IN-HOME RESPITE: Services will continue based on patient needs.
