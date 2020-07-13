A father and daughter were arrested at the scene of a home invasion and assault in Sheridan Township Friday afternoon.
The pair are charged with entering the victim’s home and assaulting him following an alleged incident involving the victim’s grandson.
The 76-year-old victim in the incident received a head laceration and told Mason County Sheriff's deputies that he was “pepper sprayed” by the pair. He did not seek medical attention for his injuries.
Arrested were James J. Henry, 74, of Twin Lake, and his daughter, Suzanna Lynn Henry, 45, of Shelby. They were each arraigned on charges of home invasion, second degree, and assault and battery before Magistrate Glenn Jackson Friday afternoon. The pair each posted 10 percent of a $7,500 bond and are scheduled to appear next at a probable cause hearing on July 22 at 3:30 and 3:15 p.m. respectively.
Sheriff's deputies and troopers from the Hart Post of the Michigan State Police both responded to the home in the 6900 block of East Millerton Road after a 911 call was received at 4:55 p.m. Friday.
Deputies say when they arrived they found the victim, who had received a head gash after one of the suspects allegedly hit him in the head with a small Coleman propane gas canister.
The altercation occurred after the victim’s grandson was accused of swerving an ATV towards a family member of the Henrys. When the Henrys learned about the incident, they went to the victim’s home and confronted him inside his house. It was then that the alleged assault took place.