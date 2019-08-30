At 22, after finishing the 120-mile Au Sable River Canoe Marathon, Steve Belknap looked at his wife holding his two-year-old and eighth month old son’s and thought to himself, “I don’t think I’ll be doing this again.”
Fast forward 40 years later, Belknap, with his now 40-year-old son Steve Jr., just finished that feat again.
“I really didn’t see myself competing again,” said Belknap of Ludington. “After I stopped racing professionally, I never really got out of shape, but just never thought I would be in racing shape again.”
But as Steve Jr. was getting older and older, he was getting the itch to compete in the race, and ended up competing with a college roommate of his two years ago.
“When Steve told me he was going to race I was a little surprised,” Steve Sr. said. “They didn’t train too much so I wasn’t sure how they would do. But they actually finished so I knew that meant I was up next.”
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.