FBI Special Agent Jonathan Brand will present a program Monday evening at Peterson Auditorium regarding active shooter incidents nationwide and preventative measures that citizens can take.
Brand’s presentation, titled “Civilian Response to Active Shooters,” is at 7 p.m., and the free program is hosted by the Ludington PEO Chapter EU. The presentation does not include graphic images, parents should be aware that it is not intended or appropriate for children under 13.
