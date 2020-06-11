Crew and staff were cleaning and scrubbing as they were making the final preparations for the first sailing of the SS Badger for the 2020 season.
The new ticket building was still getting some work completed for Friday’s first sailing, too.
“We were on track for our original opening of May 8 (with construction),” said Pat McCarthy, vice president of shore operations for Lake Michigan Carferry, which oversees the SS Badger’s trips between Ludington and Manitowoc, Wisconsin.
But then COVID-19 hit. Because the SS Badger was deemed an essential service, some construction was allowed to get back underway. Wednesday, crews were filling in some of the landscaping around the new ticket building.
Inside, some work was still being completed, too. Once it is completed, McCarthy said a smaller gift shop will be available and a kiosk for the Ludington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau for those who are in the building.
Beyond the ticket center, McCarthy said there were no significant changes for the ship itself this season. The outside decks received a fresh coat of paint, but much of the work has been to prepare for the upcoming season, even with restrictions because of COVID-19.
“Hopefully, we can do things that stay within the guidelines and offer a pleasant experience for the passengers,” McCarthy said.
There was some talk of having touch screens for kiosks not only for the Ludington CVB but also the Manitowoc Area Visitor & Convention Bureau, McCarthy said. But because those would be similar to a high-touch area, that may come along at a later time.
The number of cruises has been cut to one a day with the Badger leaving Ludington at 9 a.m. each morning. Passenger capacity has been cut in half, and reminders mark the floors of the ship about social distancing. The ship will start out with 300 passengers, but it could go up as restrictions are eased — if they are.
McCarthy said the company is requesting passengers to wear their own face masks while on board and also to watch for social distancing. Crew members will be required to wear face masks.
“All of the crew are going through temperature checks and screening every day,” he said.
The buffet meal service was closed because of the restrictions while the regular menu is available through the Badger Galley. Other closed areas included the kids area. The ship’s gift shop will also restrict patrons to five at a time.
McCarthy said the tables in the lounge areas will be spaced a little farther out from each other, similar to measures local restaurants and bars are implementing.
“It gets to be a little hard, though, when you may have a family of six (that sails),” he said.
Because of the single voyages daily between Ludington and Manitowoc, crews will be cleaning the ship, and taking a look at many of the high-touch areas.
“They’ll be cleaning the posts (in the lounge) and the walls of the hallways (near the state rooms) because people use those to brace themselves,” he said. “The state rooms will get new linens and be cleaned every day.”
What they’ll use is a spray gun with a solution that doesn’t streak and covers the surfaces completely.
“It kills the coronavirus, if it’s there, in 45 seconds,” McCarthy said.
The SS Badger is scheduled to haul some wind turbine parts across the lake, McCarthy said. He believed those parts were sent to Bad Axe for a wind farm in that area.
One program that has been good for the company is one that was created by John Merchant.
“He put together a deal with a company in Wisconsin and OxyChem to provide powder chloride,” McCarthy said. “The trailers are loaded onto the ship. Towns Brothers gets the trailers, gets them loaded, and the loaded trailers go back to Wisconsin.”
It’s a way for a truck driver and his cab not to be heading across the lake.
McCarthy said, prior to COVID-19, the Badger received more reservations than in previous years. As the pandemic has started to wane, many of those reservations are starting to come back.
The ship’s Badger Bingo also has a special prize for each sailing, a commemorative plate decorated with the ship on one side and a story of its history on the back.
And, the ship is offering four cruises, three in Ludington and one in Manitowoc. McCarthy said the Fourth of July Fireworks Cruise will go as scheduled, though Ludington won’t have fireworks this year.
The boilers were planned to be ignited Wednesday night with the ship’s power up and running on Thursday. It was all to get the 410-foot steamship ready for its first voyage of 2020 at 9 a.m. Friday.