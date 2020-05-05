SHERIDAN TWP. — Fire departments responded to a structure fire on Sugar Grove Road shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Custer, Fountain and Scottville fire departments found a barn, fully engulfed in flames, at 3086 E. Sugar Grove Road in Sheridan Township. Road blocks were set up by Mason County Sheriff's Office deputies at North Custer Road and North Stephens Road.
The barn, located at 3086 E. Sugar Grove Road, contained cattle. Many of the cows escaped unharmed, but some were burned as they ran from the blaze.
The structure itself is a total loss, according to Scottville firefighter Barry Ruger, who said the cause of the fire and how it started had yet to be determined.
The fire departments' auxiliary units also responded to the scene, as did Great Lakes Energy, which tended to a downed power line near the property.