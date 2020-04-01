Firearms and a crossbow were reported stolen from a Branch Township residence Tuesday after the homeowner had been approached earlier in the day by two men claiming to be from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The victim, who lives in the 6200 block of East Hansen Road, reported to Mason County Sheriff's deputies that three firearms and a crossbow had been taken from his home.
He told deputies that two men, wearing surgical-type masks and gloves, had approached him earlier that morning and told him they were from the census bureau. The men were last seen in a black passenger vehicle.
The complaint of the theft was reported at 11:43 a.m. Tuesday.
Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole warned residents about this suspicious activity occurring in the area.
“We’ve received complaints of subjects going door-to-door in the county claiming to be from the U.S. Census Bureau,” Cole said.
“The complaints we’ve received describe these two men,” he continued. “They have been described as wearing black masks over their face and latex gloves.”
Cole said the census bureau has not begun door-to-door canvassing.
He warns residents that if they have suspicious people show up at their home, claiming they are from the census bureau, to call 911 and to remember a description of the people and what they are driving.