LANSING — An understanding of how genes affect which fish can see deep in Lake Superior could help scientists understand how to protect them.
One species of fish may have regained an ancestral adaptation that enables better vision in deep water, according to a recent study.
That information could help create restoration plans for the kiyis, a fish that lives deep in Lake Superior. To adapt to the dim light underwater, kiyis recovered genes from their oceandwelling predecessors.
When fish migrated from the ocean into the Great Lakes, their vision evolved to see better in shallow river water. Because kiyis live in deeper waters than related species, they regained genes specialized for deep water vision, according to the study published in the journal Genome Biology and Evolution.
Scientists don’t know if that’s due to reevolution of an identical trait or reemergence of an uncommon trait.
Because conditions differ greatly in the dark depths where kiyis live, vision is especially important for hunting and mating, said Katherine Eaton, a doctoral student in the Department of Biological Sciences at Auburn University.
Eaton was the lead author of the study while she was an undergraduate at the University at Buffalo. When light hits the water, it filters out different colors of light from the visible spectrum, Eaton said. Red light is the first color filtered out. As you go deeper, you end up with a reduced spectrum of light available.
At the surface of the lake, fish can see in redshifted waters, Eaton said. Because kiyis live in deeper waters, they’ve recovered the ability to see in darker, blueshifted waters. That trait was likely harbored by the kiyis’ oceandwelling ancestors.
Trevor Krabbenhoft, a principal investigator on the study, said, “The biggest thing is trying to understand how these genetic changes relate to the habitats that these fish prefer.”
“That gives us some ideas, some predictions about how they might respond to environmental changes in the future,” he said.
“By studying these genetic changes, we can provide information to decisionmakers trying to restore these populations,” said Krabbenhoft, an assistant professor of biological sciences at the University at Buffalo.
Kiyis belong to a group of fish called ciscoes which play a key role in Great Lakes food webs. They serve as a main food source for siscowet lake trout.
Studying genetic differences among ciscoes allows scientists to determine how genetic differences could change the way different species live and adapt, Krabbenhoft said.
There were once eight kinds of ciscoes in the Great Lakes, according to the Great Lakes Fishery Commission.
Many of those species are completely or locally extinct in different parts of the Great Lakes system, said Andrew Muir, the commission’s science director. That’s due to commercial fishing, habitat change and invasive species.
“Lake Superior is the only lake to contain many of the remnant populations and species that historically existed. So it’s kind of a model to understand what the other lakes could have looked like,” Muir said.
Scientists are looking to learn more about the different types of ciscoes to preserve and restore extinct populations. Understanding more about their preferred habitats can lead to better advice to people interested in restoration, Muir said.
Because kiyis live in deeper waters than similar species, scientists know less about them, he said.
“We don’t even know for sure when (kiyis spawn), where they can be collected when they’re spawning or anything like that,” said Matt Herbert, a senior conservation scientist at the Nature Conservancy, a global conservation organization with preserves throughout the Great Lakes region.
Kiyis are native to all Great Lakes except Lake Erie, Herbert said.
Because kiyis are plentiful in Lake Superior, they are deemed more feasible for restoration than other species, Herbert said. Although there’s interest in restoring kiyis in the lower lakes, it’s not possible with the current knowledge, he said.
While scientists are researching kiyi spawning habits, Krabbenhoft says the genetic information gained from the study will help identify future samples and determine where the fish spawn.