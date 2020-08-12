During Monday’s Ludington school board meeting, trustees received an update from Superintendent Jason Kennedy on the district’s elementary school technology systems bid package.
Kennedy said the technology systems bid package involves the clock/message display system; the public address and emergency system; the door access control system and the video monitoring system.
“These systems were originally included in the electrical contractors bid,” Kennedy said.
After receiving just one bid for the electrical services, the district removed these items from the electrical bid and rebid them knowing there are plenty of venders who have the ability to provide these systems to the district.
“Communications by Design has worked with the district to remove these elements from the electrical contractors portion of the bid. The district has rebid these systems (clock, public address system, door access and video monitoring),” Kennedy said.
The new bid was released on July 20 with a pre-bid meeting held at 1 p.m. on July 27, according to Kennedy.
“The intent to bids were due by July 30 at 5 p.m.,” he said. “I do not have the exact number but I know that the number was near 20 in terms of the number of bids that the district has received across all of those categories.
“By pulling out each of these categories within the electrical bid we were able to get a significant number of companies that bid on these particular systems. I believe, as a result, the district will save some money by doing that but also get systems that are in more alignment with the direction of where the district is headed in developing a 21st century school.”
The public bids are due to the district at 11 a.m. Aug. 18. Once the bids are in, the board of education will review those bids at the September board meeting with the possibility of approving the clock/message display system, the public address and emergency system and the door access control system bids.
The board approved a resolution by Consumers Energy for an easement cross the districts elementary school property line to run electrical service to the elementary school building.
This provided an easement for Consumers to run power onto the district’s property from the power pole, there would be two easement required to power the first being a 12-foot by 6-foot wide which run to the cafeteria and food service area of the building. The second being a 30-foot wide by 15-foot wide section near the school’s digital sign.
“Ludington Area Schools for $1 would warrant the easements to Consumers Energy along that (we looked at on the map) area to provide the electrical service to the building,” Kennedy said.
The board approved the elementary school building commissioning bid to Functional Consultant Services with the low bid of $22,500. The district received five bids for the work which is a systematic process through documented verification that all building systems perform interactively and as intended in the design phase of the construction process, according to Kennedy.
“It is a requirement from the state of Michigan that building commissioning take place,” he said. “The district budgeted $36,000 for the commissioning process, the district received five bids ranging from $22,500 to $86,200.”
Milk and bread bids were awarded to Prairie Farms and Aunt Millie’s for the 2020-2021 school year. The same vendors were used by the district during the 2019-2020 school year.
Bread prices are unchanged from last year. Milk prices have a slight increase from last year. One percent white milk increases from .2250 cents to .2526 cents per half pint. Fat free white milk from .2445 cents to .2578 cents per half pint. One percent chocolate milk from .2490 cents to .2541 cents per half pint. One percent strawberry milk from .2490 cents to .2551 cents per half pint.
The board also approved payment in the amount go $731,439.83 for the elementary bond project application and certificate for payment No. 4.