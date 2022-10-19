MANISTEE — With a playoff berth already secured according to coach Troy Bytwork, the Manistee football team heads to Fremont puts the cap on the regular season on Friday night at 7 p.m.
Both teams are on streaks going into the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division finale. Fremont (4-4, 1-4 WMC Lakes) comes in with a two-game losing streak.
The Chippewas (5-3, 2-3 WMC Lakes), meanwhile, have won their last two and played what Bytwork considered their best game of the season, on both sides of the ball, in last week’s 50-20 win over Montague.
“Fremont’s obviously taken a step forward as far as what they’ve done the last couple years (1-8 last year),” Bytwork said. “They played Ludington very tough (a 7-0 loss).
“They’ll spread you out a little bit. Their running back (senior Justin Dirhiemer) typically gets 30 carries a game. They certainly try to feed him (the ball). They certainly are a dangerous opponent.”
As opposed to Montague, which tries to get to the outside more, the Packers like to run between the tackle and tight end area. But they’ll put the ball in the air, too.
Defensively, the Packers typically show a 3-4 look and put somebody right over the top of the center. If they see a spread team like a Montague, they’ll widen their outside linebackers.
“With us obviously being a little bit more condensed, we’re likely to see those five down linemen there,” Bytwork said. “Last year they played Reed City, which is a tight end one receiver set as well, and they went more with a six-man look.
“The last two weeks, we’ve been playing real good ball. We’re becoming ever more comfortable with what we’re doing. This group is becoming tighter as a cohesive unit, and that really showed last week.”
Obviously, the key for the Chippewas is to keep that going, and not suffer any letdowns.
Bytwork has been stressing the need to build on the successes the Chippewas have had the last couple of weeks, and continue to grow from there.
“We’re certainly haven’t reached our peak as far as well we can play,” Bytwork said. “The hope is to continue that come Friday. We’re pretty well guaranteed (as far as the playoffs) is concerned.
“So, it’s a matter of seeding, it’s a matter of potentially trying to get a home game. There’s a ton of different factors that play into it.”
No team officially is in the playoffs as of yet as the field and pairings won’t be revealed until Sunday evening by the MHSAA.