SCOTTVILLE — Community members gathered at the Scottville Optimist Hall for unique food, live music, silent and live auctions, and fun, at the fifth annual Foraged Feast, organized by the Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Foundation.
The Foraged Feast sold out prior to the event and featured wild game food options like camel meatballs, deviled quail eggs and peking duck spring rolls among other appetizers to start out, and the main course was a selection of cajun grilled alligator, boar ribs, bison steak, potatoes, a selection of vegetables and a dessert selection. The ticket also included an open bar, featuring craft beer and cider selections, wine, beer, and pop.
